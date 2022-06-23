 Skip to content

Bullet Bash update for 23 June 2022

Bullet Bash Has Now Launched!

Bullet Bash has officially launched!

Expect updates over the next few days for QoL and to address various bugs and such.

There will also be new maps, modes and weapons added in the future!

Thank you for your support!

