Update 9: Balance changes, performance + server browser improvements + bugfixes

This small update improves the performance on "Classic Heist" along with some other changes to specific classes and the server browser.
The Crypto class was very effective in causing diversions while simultaneously generating lots of money, resulting in it being the strongest robber class state-wise. As a result, his mining speed was slightly reduced, it now takes 30 instead of 25 seconds to mine each coin. The Mafia Boss proved to be very strong in bigger lobbies, shifting the PvP balance too much in the robber's favor, instead of forcing them to go for stealthier strategies, so the Tommy Gun had its fire rate reduced slightly to combat this. The taser was also a very strong weapon in the hands of a robber since they could pull it out, stun a cop and then kill him without much counterplay, which is why the taser pullout time has been increased, and a new weapon pullout sound has been added to all weapons.
Pickpocket was one of the weaker classes, which is why he now gains 5,000$ instead of only 2,000$ when stealing from a cop, and the Distractor is now even better at causing distractions by being able to remotely disable the CCTV roofbox by hacking a PC.
The server browser now features a new search bar where you can filter for server or player names, and a new "hide password-protected servers" option has been added to make finding open lobbies easier.
Class winrates and leaderboards are no longer impacted by joining a round that already started, and there also are some other bugfixes related to NPCs as well as minor changes to the "Classic Heist" and "New York" maps.
Full changelog:
- fixed robbers not losing drill bags when round ends
- increased taser pullout time from 0.5s to 0.75s
- added new weapon pullout sound to all weapons (very small audible range ~2m)
- fixed AI standing still for the whole round after getting tasered
- improved Classic Heist GPU performance
- black jewelry inside Classic Heists jewelry section can now be stolen
- added more customer NPCs spawns to the outside of Classic Heist
- fixed customer NPCs being able to walk inside one of the vauls on New York through an opened locked door
- potential fix for loading screen getting stuck sometimes
- winrate/class rank no longer gets changed when joined a round that already started
- increased crypto mining duration from 25s to 30s
- reduced Tommy Gun firerate from 550 RPM to 500 RPM
- Pickpocket stealing reward increased from 2,000$ to 5,000$
- Distractor can now hack PCs to disable the CCTV roofbox
- added search bar and "hide password protected servers" option to the server browser
