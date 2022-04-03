Update 9: Balance changes, performance + server browser improvements + bugfixes

This small update improves the performance on "Classic Heist" along with some other changes to specific classes and the server browser.

The Crypto class was very effective in causing diversions while simultaneously generating lots of money, resulting in it being the strongest robber class state-wise. As a result, his mining speed was slightly reduced, it now takes 30 instead of 25 seconds to mine each coin. The Mafia Boss proved to be very strong in bigger lobbies, shifting the PvP balance too much in the robber's favor, instead of forcing them to go for stealthier strategies, so the Tommy Gun had its fire rate reduced slightly to combat this. The taser was also a very strong weapon in the hands of a robber since they could pull it out, stun a cop and then kill him without much counterplay, which is why the taser pullout time has been increased, and a new weapon pullout sound has been added to all weapons.

Pickpocket was one of the weaker classes, which is why he now gains 5,000$ instead of only 2,000$ when stealing from a cop, and the Distractor is now even better at causing distractions by being able to remotely disable the CCTV roofbox by hacking a PC.

The server browser now features a new search bar where you can filter for server or player names, and a new "hide password-protected servers" option has been added to make finding open lobbies easier.

Class winrates and leaderboards are no longer impacted by joining a round that already started, and there also are some other bugfixes related to NPCs as well as minor changes to the "Classic Heist" and "New York" maps.

Full changelog: