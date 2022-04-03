Update Set 0.104.X + upcoming biome teaser

Hey everyone,

Here are some of the new updates we've been working on:

New Enemies

Cursed Tomes

These books were enchanted to bring the story of intruders to an abrupt end with a variety of melee and ranged attacks.

You can find them in the Celestial Catacombs (renamed from the Celestial Temple), with a few in the far corners of Cold Crust Caverns, where they will test the skill of even the most experienced adventurers.

Possessed Crates



Who said spirits could only inhabit vases?

These will similarly lunge at their player after levitating to a certain height (albeit with a rush of gravity); however, due to their durability they can provide you with various uses with some lateral thinking.

Oversized Mushrooms



Okay, these aren't actually opponents,

but they have several applications when encountered in the Grotto,

including as an jump boost pad and throw-able object.

Better Level Generation

Hazard Pits v2

Filled with spikes, lava, spring traps, or briars to give a bit more edge to your adventures.

In the past these were barely noticeable, small, and prone to occasional glitches.

We've drastically reworked them

to grow with the terrain and become more expansive with carefully placed platforms.



Improved Level Themes

Dark levels properly dim the ambient lighting as time progresses

Avalanche levels have increased speed.

Flooded levels have now been given multiple enhancements and safeguards for their generation.

They can occur in the gardens rather than the catacombs, with the former being more likely.



Other

High-level enemies can now spawn earlier on hard mode,

while futuristic opponents are less likely to appear in earlier worlds.

Improved jump through platform supports.

Much more.

Additional Improvements/changes

If you have to quit the game mid-run (through the Pause menu), you will still gain the XP.

The cost of all in-game items has increased (though items you've unlocked you would have obtained at a discount), added early player rewards to ease players in.

Added option for changing dodge roll configurations (tapping a given button/ducking while running or a mixture of both).

Nerfed orb mage projectile speed.

Now, all mages and cursed tomes drop a few health orbs on defeat.

Added controller/mouse prompts to all inventory hot slots.

Sphere of Influencing/chaining status effects last over 3 times longer.

Fixed greyscale effect on having no tokens/locked world areas.

The Celestial Temple was renamed to The Celestial Catacombs . The new name more closely matches the inhabitants of the area, and there's a lore reason for this which we'll get to in a future update.

was renamed to . The new name more closely matches the inhabitants of the area, and there's a lore reason for this which we'll get to in a future update. Fixed bugs with the glowing eyes of skeletal snakes and phase bats.

Numerous bug fixes and other balance changes.

Upcoming World Area: Mantle's Edge

We've been working on the next major biome for the game for a while.

Without spoiling too much, here's some concept art/tiles to get into the spirit of things.



Thanks, everyone!

We hope that you enjoy the updates and keep well during these unusual times!