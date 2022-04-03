This update adds 15 new levels and a new area. This area is focused on a new mechanic where Jelly can be used to stick blocks together!



The Jelly Update is accessible from the starting area providing you have cleared two EX levels already. Personally, I'm quite happy with how this area has turned out and think these are some of the best levels in the campaign!

In addition to the new area there are some minor changes this update:

Area 00 Layout. The starting area has been rearranged a tiny bit. Finishing 0-3 now unlocks 0-4 and 1-0 for more agency on level selection a bit earlier.

Leaderboards. Top and Tenth percentile have been renamed to Top 1% and Top 10%.

Histograms. An arrow now appears under the player score to help with visibility.

Playback Speed. Solution playback can be sped up to x25. And the Error and Local Awake VFX play at regular speed even if the solution is sped up.

Scuttling Bots. Fixed a bug where going from Play to Step mode would sometimes keep bots animating with their little legs scrambling on the spot.