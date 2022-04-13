The Genesis Project is now available on Steam!

After a long and eventful year, we have finally made the jump to Steam!

I think many of you would agree that seeing this game appear in your Steam library feels surreal and unexpected, as it does for us. After a long and arduous process of reworking the game's multiplayer and housing code, as well as the rework of saving and loading sessions, we think the game is ready to hit Early Access. The game still has a lot of bugs, yet we are committed to fix them all. And Steam makes this process a lot easier.

But what does this mean exactly for the game?

It means, we are able to roll out bugfixes and updates more efficiently than ever, our multiplayer got a huge boost since we are able to use Steam's lobby and relay servers and we have a straightforward installation method of the game for all platforms!

So what has changed in total since 0.4.13?

Added

New books, including the community poetry event book! (Can you find and read them all?)

New models

These include: Models for Time, Life and Blood planets, models from LoWaS and iron-related models

Special picks from yours truly, I highly recommend the Squiddle Dress, the Pe2terPoggle2, and the Mushroom Hat!

4 Fringes and 9 Hairstyles

Library containing LiteDb classes we use for items

A tutorial button inside the session which opens a guide in Steam

Roofs for houses

Changed

Updated Unity version to 2020 LTS

Reworked multiplayer to use Mirror and either Steam or the KCP protocol

Multiplayer should be a lot more optimized and less buggy now.

There still might be bugs though.

Houses from 0.4.13 will be compatible, so make sure they work in 0.4.13.

Older houses will need to be upgraded using older versions of TGP.

Rework the lobby code to use Steam’s lobbies instead of our own

Reworked saving and loading of the game

Sessions are now saved every 5 minutes.

You will also be nagged to save the session once you try to exit the game.

Sessions are saved on the host’s computer inside the StreamingAssets folder under SaveData.

Saved sessions are also synced with the Steam Cloud, so you don't have to worry about changing devices.

The item database will only be opened at the start of the game and reads all items in and is then closed.

Custom items can be stored in different database files for early modding support.

Moved loading of a session into the lobby

Posters are now regular items instead of its own thing

Changed the Update button from the main menu to a tutorial button

Updated the assets for 6.5 items, as well as 2 Prototyped Sprites

Removed

Removed support for joining through Discord

Removed slur from the Sburb guide book

Removed 3rd party posters

Fixed