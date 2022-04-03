 Skip to content

Malzbie's Pinball Collection update for 3 April 2022

Some adjustments and bug fixes.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As usually after a big update, there are some new bugs which must be fixed, and some adjustments must be done.
That’s what I have just finished!

Playground:

I fixed a physics bug where the captive ball could escape.
I also added some seconds for the swing mission.

Carnival:

I fixed a bug on carnival where a ball could become stuck in the can targets area.

Time Flight:

I made some physical adjustments. The table is faster and more challenging now.

All pinball tables:

I added and tweaked some mechanical sounds.

Also, a player asked for diagonal nudging, so I implemented it.
Now you can nudge/tilt the tables diagonally if you press up and left or up and right at the same time.
And I really mean at the same time, because the movement is so fast that you only have a tenth of a second for the input.

Have fun!

