Some adjustments and bug fixes.

As usually after a big update, there are some new bugs which must be fixed, and some adjustments must be done.
That’s what I have just finished!
Playground:
I fixed a physics bug where the captive ball could escape.
I also added some seconds for the swing mission.
Carnival:
I fixed a bug on carnival where a ball could become stuck in the can targets area.
Time Flight:
I made some physical adjustments. The table is faster and more challenging now.
All pinball tables:
I added and tweaked some mechanical sounds.
Also, a player asked for diagonal nudging, so I implemented it.
Now you can nudge/tilt the tables diagonally if you press up and left or up and right at the same time.
And I really mean at the same time, because the movement is so fast that you only have a tenth of a second for the input.
Have fun!
