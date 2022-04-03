Knightblade Version 1.2.0 "Day One Patch" Released

Hello everyone,

Ahead of the public release on April 4th, the "Day One Patch" is here! This update lays the groundwork for future expansion packs/DLC. In fact the first DLC announcement is coming in a couple days! It's going to be a big preview of what is to come to Knightblade later this year. But for now, we have this current update. Version 1.2.0 introduces a new icon set that adds life and color to the items you'll pick up in the world. Each weapon now has it's own unique design, and food is colorful and bright. Speaking of which, the new designs have allowed me to add more items to the game. From food to clothing. There are now fruit vendors selling the new selections. You can now buy more armor options, including female centered clothing. There's now an apple tree outside your farm, growing a new selection of crops that you can sell. The emotion bubbles during story events have also been updated with a new retro look. A few cosmetic changes here and there round out the update, with a technical update for the casino. It's now much easier to win Gems during the card game, allowing you a better chance at finding love. Bugs have also been patched out in this update as well.

I hope everyone enjoys the new colorful items, as we gear up for launch day! More to come, including the big DLC announcement!

Stay tuned.

-Nick