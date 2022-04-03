German Translation is live

I wasn't planning to patch again this soon. However, a great guy named UweMachts finished up the German translation. So, I had to push to get that added in ASAP.

I have not performed that much testing of this translation as I am already working on additional things. So, if any existing German players or new German players spend time with the game, please report any issues. If there are any words outside of HUDS or obvious formatting issues, please screenshot the issue and send it to me on discord. Having a visual makes it very easy for me to identify what to fix. Overall is should be quite good, but please report any issues, thank you.

I have also added a fix that makes demo saves usable after purchasing the retail client. Now once you close the game and then run the retail client, when you hit continue it will unflag your save as a demo save, and allow you to move to office 2. You will also start to gain achieves for new milestones, but old completed milestones will not be credited for achieves.

OK, back to work. Have fun and thank you in advance for reporting any issues with the translation.