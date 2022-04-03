Update 0.17.0

Weapon Selection

The Weapon Wheel menu now displays the number of steps remaining.

Changed so that weapons with no remaining ammo cannot be selected.

Option

Fixed a problem in which "ajust mouse wheel" was not displayed in some numerical setting items.

Graphics

Bloom and roughness blur processing for each resolution has been corrected to be uniform.

Other

The version of electron has been updated to 18.0.1. (Because the pointer lock specification is now a web standard, there is still a problem that the pointer does not lock if you return to the game without allowing time after returning to the title screen. We have now submitted an issue for improvement to the electron team's GitHub. (If the issue is not improved, we will find another way to fix it)