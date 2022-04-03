 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

V.R.G. update for 3 April 2022

Update 0.17.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8488713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Weapon Selection
  • The Weapon Wheel menu now displays the number of steps remaining.
  • Changed so that weapons with no remaining ammo cannot be selected.
Option

Fixed a problem in which "ajust mouse wheel" was not displayed in some numerical setting items.

Graphics

Bloom and roughness blur processing for each resolution has been corrected to be uniform.

Other

The version of electron has been updated to 18.0.1. (Because the pointer lock specification is now a web standard, there is still a problem that the pointer does not lock if you return to the game without allowing time after returning to the title screen. We have now submitted an issue for improvement to the electron team's GitHub. (If the issue is not improved, we will find another way to fix it)

Changed files in this update

VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
  • Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.