0.1.2 Patch Note
- The first night has been shortened to 100 moves, this should prevent new heroes from dying too much.
- Story Boss and Elite Mobs are buffed, you should build some towers and gear up before facing them.
- The tutorial is now trimmed to "Detailed" and "Skip", with "Skip" you will still get a few hints.
- Dark Tower (Surrounds the Boss in the first Biome) is now slightly nerfed.
- Fixed a bug where the game crashes when achievement is achieved.
And don't miss our first Show Base Event, where you can win 50$ by uploading a screenshot!
