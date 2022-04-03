 Skip to content

Craft Hero update for 3 April 2022

0.1.2 Patch Note

  • The first night has been shortened to 100 moves, this should prevent new heroes from dying too much.
  • Story Boss and Elite Mobs are buffed, you should build some towers and gear up before facing them.
  • The tutorial is now trimmed to "Detailed" and "Skip", with "Skip" you will still get a few hints.
  • Dark Tower (Surrounds the Boss in the first Biome) is now slightly nerfed.
  • Fixed a bug where the game crashes when achievement is achieved.

