0.9.2 marks the addition of a Daily Run and Daily Leaderboards.

Every day, a new random character and seed will be rolled for all players.

Compete to claim the top spot on the daily leaderboard.

Right now, the leaderboard goes by number of kills in a single run.

This may change to take into account things like wave number, or damage done, etc.

Consider this a work in progress and expect a few issues while we test things out.

Thanks!

-WubsGames Team