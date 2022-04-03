Beta 0.116 - New particles. Lots of QoL, optimizations, and bugfixes

Beta 0.116

Trying a new mini-loading screen when preconstructing the next wave. Let me know if you like this better or worse.

Added an option to increase or decrease the detail of enemy robots. This affects wave preconstruction time.

Build guides should no longer display incorrectly on high resolutions. (Thanks GitDN!)

Build guides no longer flicker when far away.

Demolisher mod no longer has an awkward cube indicator (Thanks Phasedragon!)

Improved controls for jumping up walls so it will trigger accidentally less often.

Muted UI sounds when game does not have focus (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Slide animatiom is less extreme (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Fixed an issue where chargers would appear to contain resources when they don't.

Upgraded power bank visuals to new engine.

Added better particle and scrap effects for objects that explode.

Scrap resource drops now glow and are easier to see.

Explosion particles will disappear a little faster and block your view less.

UI visual improvements

Improved enemy shape and colors

Fixed a Unity bug causing smoke to look square.

Optimizations

Optimized loading screen time when interior reflection quality is high.

Optimizations for resolutions between 1920x1080 and 3840x2160

Significant optimizations for high light settings.

Significant optimizations for high general quality settings.

Improved light quality/performance at medium to high settings.

Optimized shadows for low to medium settings.

Many misc fixes and improvements under the hood.