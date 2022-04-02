Woodfel Version 0.843a Patch Notes

Hi everyone!

This patch adds keybinding to Woodfel. This should allow people to configure the game controls to suit them a little more.

To rebind controls, start or load a game and in the settings panel you will see a button to edit keybinds. Then simply click one of the control keybinds to change it to a different key or button.

This does add some basic controller support to the game (best when using alt camera mode), though really only for moving around, using items/abilities on the action bar, or interacting with the world.

Menu, UI & inventory controls are still all mouse based.

I also fixed a small bug with the 'Message of the Day' feature, where it would append an empty line to the MOTD each time to world was loaded.

I hope this is a useful update for some people!