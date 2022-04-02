 Skip to content

Woodfel update for 2 April 2022

Woodfel Version 0.843a Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!
This patch adds keybinding to Woodfel. This should allow people to configure the game controls to suit them a little more.

To rebind controls, start or load a game and in the settings panel you will see a button to edit keybinds. Then simply click one of the control keybinds to change it to a different key or button.

This does add some basic controller support to the game (best when using alt camera mode), though really only for moving around, using items/abilities on the action bar, or interacting with the world.

Menu, UI & inventory controls are still all mouse based.

I also fixed a small bug with the 'Message of the Day' feature, where it would append an empty line to the MOTD each time to world was loaded.

I hope this is a useful update for some people!

