Patch Notes 1.0.16

Hey everyone!

Thank you all so much for your support throughout launch! We're so happy that you all have been enjoying the game so far. We are aware that many of you have been experiencing bugs, so we have put together a patch to hopefully address a lot of those issues. If you run into anything new, please join our Discord and report it there.

Also don't forget to leave us a review here on Steam! We love hearing yalls feedback and it really helps us out.

Shine Bright!

Notes: