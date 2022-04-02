Update to 1.203

Balance Changes:

Buffed The Forsaken God to 99 attack

Changed Yellow Journalism to "If you're out of paper: 10 attack"

Changed Headshot to do 2 attack per card discarded

Changed Darkest Before the Dawn to "All cards can be bought with day this turn"

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Werewolf not transforming properly when used as a basic enemy

Fixed Inner Darkness not working as a mashup monster

Fixed the Werewolf transform card not changing when using Topsy-Turvy

Fixed Werewolf showing up as Parasite on the TV in the afflictions scene

Fixed the receipt in the affliction scene not working

Fixed Child of Darkness saying it gives attack and monster, instead of night and monster

Fixed Tachypsychia not using the same deckbuilding restrictions as normal mashup mode

Fixed Darkness/Light not being added to upgrade pool

Changed text of Read All About It to be make it more obvious how the card works



Art by https://twitter.com/jacktheundying