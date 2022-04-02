Update to 1.203

Balance Changes:
Buffed The Forsaken God to 99 attack
Changed Yellow Journalism to "If you're out of paper: 10 attack"
Changed Headshot to do 2 attack per card discarded
Changed Darkest Before the Dawn to "All cards can be bought with day this turn"
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the Werewolf not transforming properly when used as a basic enemy
Fixed Inner Darkness not working as a mashup monster
Fixed the Werewolf transform card not changing when using Topsy-Turvy
Fixed Werewolf showing up as Parasite on the TV in the afflictions scene
Fixed the receipt in the affliction scene not working
Fixed Child of Darkness saying it gives attack and monster, instead of night and monster
Fixed Tachypsychia not using the same deckbuilding restrictions as normal mashup mode
Fixed Darkness/Light not being added to upgrade pool
Changed text of Read All About It to be make it more obvious how the card works
