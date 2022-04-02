 Skip to content

Zombie Survivors update for 2 April 2022

Update 0.9.0 - Import / Export decks and texting logarithmic curves for items

Share · View all patches · Build 8487386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains fairly large changes to the way 2 items work.
Both attack damage and luck boosts, have been swapped out to a logarithmic curve.
This change is pretty substantial, and likely will be tuned HEAVILY from here.

Please let us know how you feel about these changes, and if we are headed in the right direction with them.

Thanks!

Changes:
+More supporter names in random name generator
+Clear / Import and Export added to deck builder
+changed luck and damage boost equation

