V12.3 Bug Fix Update!

Hey everyone,
Just a small update to fix a few bugs.
Have a great day
BUGFIX - Could not place the log cart in the garage.
BUGFIX - Chickens and birds were sometimes damaging spikes.
BUGFIX - Player character would get stuck on the truck when recalling it to the garage while standing in it.
BUGFIX - Aggressive AI damage/kill players while they were inside the truck.
BUGFIX - Adding crates and storage chests to the truck bed when its not on flat ground would result in these objects being angled.
BUGFIX - Dying when infected with food poisoning would not be reset after death.
BUGFIX - Dropping items from some crafting stations would not reset the recipe check and still allow players to craft the item.
BUGFIX - Bacon Pie mesh too large when added to the fridge.
BUGFIX - Raining/snowing through glass ceilings.
BUGFIX - Weapon / tool grinder bug. The durability tooltip did not update to 100% after repairing tools & weapons.
BUGFIX - Damaged cement corner railing would not repair.
BUGFIX - Unable to place solar panels on curved or small railings.
BUGFIX - Duplication bug with spoiled food and player inventories.
BUGFIX - Could not upgrade the wooden door frame with 6 dry bricks as the description claimed, required 10.
