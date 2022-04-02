V12.3 Bug Fix Update!

Hey everyone,

Just a small update to fix a few bugs.

Have a great day

BUGFIX - Could not place the log cart in the garage.

BUGFIX - Chickens and birds were sometimes damaging spikes.

BUGFIX - Player character would get stuck on the truck when recalling it to the garage while standing in it.

BUGFIX - Aggressive AI damage/kill players while they were inside the truck.

BUGFIX - Adding crates and storage chests to the truck bed when its not on flat ground would result in these objects being angled.

BUGFIX - Dying when infected with food poisoning would not be reset after death.

BUGFIX - Dropping items from some crafting stations would not reset the recipe check and still allow players to craft the item.

BUGFIX - Bacon Pie mesh too large when added to the fridge.

BUGFIX - Raining/snowing through glass ceilings.

BUGFIX - Weapon / tool grinder bug. The durability tooltip did not update to 100% after repairing tools & weapons.

BUGFIX - Damaged cement corner railing would not repair.

BUGFIX - Unable to place solar panels on curved or small railings.

BUGFIX - Duplication bug with spoiled food and player inventories.

BUGFIX - Could not upgrade the wooden door frame with 6 dry bricks as the description claimed, required 10.