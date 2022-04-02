 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 2 April 2022

Game patch 1.3.36

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch takes care of an oversight which caused increased GPU utilization.
It occured after any game save... which meant that it was present at all times throughout the campaign, since when you start most levels in the base game campaign, it auto-saves.

Version 1.3.36:

  • fixed increased GPU load after saving the game

