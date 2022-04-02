Game patch 1.3.36

Share · View all patches · Build 8487238 · Last edited 2 April 2022 – 17:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch takes care of an oversight which caused increased GPU utilization.

It occured after any game save... which meant that it was present at all times throughout the campaign, since when you start most levels in the base game campaign, it auto-saves.

Version 1.3.36:

fixed increased GPU load after saving the game

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!