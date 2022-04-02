v0.37 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed a crash caused by black donut
- Fixed a visual bug that occured when opening an inventory that only had a milestone
- Fixed a visual bug that occured when an enemy cast a team targeting skill
- Fixed a visual bug where trail mix would make the health bar flash if at max health
- Fixed guano applying status even if it misses
- Fixed an issue where slimes attacking a girl holding thorn rose would give the girl resistance
- Fixed a map bug on floor 33
- Fixed a visual bug that occurred when single enemy cast green or white overflow
- Fixed a visual bug where enemies that used multi attacks would not use their attack sprite
Balance:
- Green Slimes no longer cast plague puff and will instead use a new move to heal allies
- Monster girls will now lose percent max health if traveling without energy.
- When a slime uses tackle, it will now slow its target if it hits
- Slime Colony will now retreat after creating a slime
- Slimes can now cast condense slime in any position
- Squeak is now a multi attack
- Stone Golils can now throw rocks
- Roar now gives two frenzy
Ruins Rework:
- Moved the bat boss to a different dungeon. It has been replaced with the minotaur
- The stone golem has moved down to tier 3 and no longer casts magic laser.
- A new final boss of the ruins has been added
- Added brown reptians to the ruins.
- Added different colored slimes to the ruins
- Wolves have been moved to a different dungeon and have been replaced with giant rats.
- Sapphire Golil have been moved to a different dungeon and were replaced with Citrine Golil
- Added goblins to the ruins. Their leader currently dwells in a different dungeon and will be released at a later time
- Mimics can now appear outside of chest events above tier 1
- Slime Colony has been reworked to use new slimes
Developer Comments:
The ruins are seeing a small rework as I move enemies that were originally intended for the cave out, and enemies intended for the ruins in. Right now I feel the game loop is behaving as it should. The training loop feels smooth and the dungeon loop rewards careful team building.
The new enemies should put more focus on mitigating burn status with the introduction of red slimes and reptians. Poison will be less of an issue with the removal of poison puff from green slimes.
I am slightly concerned about power of bleed/poison stacking teams . Many enemies in the ruins are immune to bleed and poison, so it can feel suboptimal to use these teams right now. I plan to make the cave feel more rewarding for players that wish to use these strategies.
Orb teams are still very strong, but part of the issue is the aforementioned weakness of status teams and the currently small species list. I will be avoiding touching orb comps until more content is added.
Armor teams feel balanced. They no longer feel like the only viable strategy. No longer can you slap a cyclops with big pearl onto any team and speed run dungeons.
Heal teams are actually pretty strong right now. I'm surprised I haven't seen any comments on them. The new enemies that stack frenzy should discourage infinite heal tanking.
Focus stacking has seen less use after the magnifying glass nerf. It is still viable, but a lot of enemies got skills that remove focus, so focus may need a buff.
I anticipate black donut abuse now that all of its bugs are fixed. Blind stacking may be the meta team. It didn't feel too broken when I was testing it but we will see.
Remember to visit the discord by clicking the discord icon in the main menu. I am more active there, and I am happy to discuss the game with players.
