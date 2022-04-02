v0.37 Patch Notes

Bugs:

Fixed a crash caused by black donut

Fixed a visual bug that occured when opening an inventory that only had a milestone

Fixed a visual bug that occured when an enemy cast a team targeting skill

Fixed a visual bug where trail mix would make the health bar flash if at max health

Fixed guano applying status even if it misses

Fixed an issue where slimes attacking a girl holding thorn rose would give the girl resistance

Fixed a map bug on floor 33

Fixed a visual bug that occurred when single enemy cast green or white overflow

Fixed a visual bug where enemies that used multi attacks would not use their attack sprite

Balance:

Green Slimes no longer cast plague puff and will instead use a new move to heal allies

Monster girls will now lose percent max health if traveling without energy.

When a slime uses tackle, it will now slow its target if it hits

Slime Colony will now retreat after creating a slime

Slimes can now cast condense slime in any position

Squeak is now a multi attack

Stone Golils can now throw rocks

Roar now gives two frenzy

Ruins Rework:

Moved the bat boss to a different dungeon. It has been replaced with the minotaur

The stone golem has moved down to tier 3 and no longer casts magic laser.

A new final boss of the ruins has been added

Added brown reptians to the ruins.

Added different colored slimes to the ruins

Wolves have been moved to a different dungeon and have been replaced with giant rats.

Sapphire Golil have been moved to a different dungeon and were replaced with Citrine Golil

Added goblins to the ruins. Their leader currently dwells in a different dungeon and will be released at a later time

Mimics can now appear outside of chest events above tier 1

Slime Colony has been reworked to use new slimes

Developer Comments:

The ruins are seeing a small rework as I move enemies that were originally intended for the cave out, and enemies intended for the ruins in. Right now I feel the game loop is behaving as it should. The training loop feels smooth and the dungeon loop rewards careful team building.

The new enemies should put more focus on mitigating burn status with the introduction of red slimes and reptians. Poison will be less of an issue with the removal of poison puff from green slimes.

I am slightly concerned about power of bleed/poison stacking teams . Many enemies in the ruins are immune to bleed and poison, so it can feel suboptimal to use these teams right now. I plan to make the cave feel more rewarding for players that wish to use these strategies.

Orb teams are still very strong, but part of the issue is the aforementioned weakness of status teams and the currently small species list. I will be avoiding touching orb comps until more content is added.

Armor teams feel balanced. They no longer feel like the only viable strategy. No longer can you slap a cyclops with big pearl onto any team and speed run dungeons.

Heal teams are actually pretty strong right now. I'm surprised I haven't seen any comments on them. The new enemies that stack frenzy should discourage infinite heal tanking.

Focus stacking has seen less use after the magnifying glass nerf. It is still viable, but a lot of enemies got skills that remove focus, so focus may need a buff.

I anticipate black donut abuse now that all of its bugs are fixed. Blind stacking may be the meta team. It didn't feel too broken when I was testing it but we will see.

Remember to visit the discord by clicking the discord icon in the main menu. I am more active there, and I am happy to discuss the game with players.