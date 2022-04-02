Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #44

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Hey everyone!

Unfortunately, Content Patch #14 needs another two weeks of development. While working on the upcoming UI Scaling I ran into some major technical issues resulted in a lot of work that couldn't be used.

Normally I'd prefer to go into more detail as to what happened, but to put it simply, the work I spent weeks on to implement the new UI Scaling unexpectedly resulted in this outcome:

I realize this image looks like a giant mess, and it is, game development can be a giant mess sometimes. I've tried to be very transparent in things that go right and wrong with the making of Luck be a Landlord, and this is no different. I spent a lot of dev time on something that I thought would work, unfortunately it didn't, so a delay in the release is needed.

While my initial solution for UI Scaling won't be viable, I'll be going back to the drawing board to work on a new solution. I theoretically could crunch extremely hard to get UI Scaling out in initial release date of Content Patch #14. But not only would it drain me immensely, the implementation would be very likely to need numerous bug fixes from rushing it.

Thank you very much for your understanding and patience,

-Dan

