Update 1.1.3

Make sure to restart any current runs in progress to see the new changes!

New Additions

Remade Steam trailer to have more representative graphics

Added new Mosquito unit to tier 1. 1/0. Start Battle-> Gain +LV of damage for each other mosquito ally

Added new Diamond unit to tier 2. 6/3. Faint-> Lose 1 HP and 1 Damage permanently. This unit cannot be sold or leveled

Added new Zombie unit to tier 3. 1/3. Before Attack-> Consume ally to left and gain +LV of HP and Damage permanently

Added new Fairy unit to tier 4. 2/2. Any stat increases given to this unit are given to all allies in column instead

Added x3 new unit shop spaces that will cost 25, 50, and 75 gold to unlock. These allow additional units to appear each time you enter/reroll your shop. (The prices may change after balancing)

Added "boss fights" to the map where you fight a battle arrangement from the next difficulty tier with enemies that have scaled HP/Damage. Each defeated enemy rewards x3 gold, and defeating all enemies rewards a free item.

"Play" on the menu now takes you to a screen where you can view all the units in each tier before starting your game. It will eventually be used for choosing your difficulty before each new game (and maybe unit pack??? 😉)

Added a menu to see unlocked items and characters. (Character selection no longer in the Settings menu)

Added effect for bee attack.

Balance

Changed map generation so that you won't get two shops, overcharges, merges, rests, or gifts in a row. (Outside of preset levels ie: rest every 20, and shop before final 5)

Changed Satellite unit to a tier 2.

Lowered UFO base HP by 1.

Bug Fixes/QOL

No bugs.... yet! I added the mosquito if that counts.

Extra Thoughts

Hello, I hope you are all well! This update was aimed to change the general feel of each run. All the additions- whether it boss battles, buying extra shop slots, or the new units, are my way of making each run feel a little more unique by giving the player some agency in how they wish to tackle it. Will you invest in higher tier shops, or will you maximize your rerolls on weaker shops?? To be honest, I'm not sure how this will effect gameplay balance. The total number of units is now up to 37, so I want to make sure there isn't too much "bloat". My hope is that by adding in the additional shop spaces, the extra probability will make it so that it's not impossible to level up units.

I wanted to add in a difficulty or "ascension" mode this update, but with all the base gameplay changes I want to ensure the game still feels balanced as a whole before I make too many changes all at once. Please feel free to send feedback on how difficult Automoji feels to play!

My next update will include the aforementioned difficulty mode, so let me know what kind of difficulty modifiers you would like to see stacked against you in harder modes! Of course there's the increased HP and damage, but I want to have a few more devilish debuffs that really test your skill. Things like 2 gold rerolls, limited rerolls, more expensive shops, more bosses, less gifts, less rests, etc... The possibilities are endless!

As always, thank you for playing Automoji and I appreciate your continued support!!