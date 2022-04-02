 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 2 April 2022

Update 19: Difficulty Settings Now Available

Update 19: Difficulty Settings Now Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Tycoons,

Update #19
[v0.1099]

**Difficulty Levels are implemented.

Presets: [Easy] [Normal] [Hard]**

Starting Money: [40k] [20k] [10k]

It's how much money you want to start with.

Bankruptcy: [OFF] [-10000] [-5000]

[-5000]: Your factory will go bankrupt when your balance drops to -5000.
[-10000]: Your factory will go bankrupt when your balance drops to -10000.
[OFF]: Your factory will never go bankrupt.

Robot Level-up: [Fast] [Normal] [Slow]

If set to fast, your robots will level-up faster.

Factory Level-up: [Fast] [Normal] [Slow]

If set to fast, you will get more XP per product.

Market Difficulty: [Easy] [Normal] [Hard]

It affects market prices and special order time-limits.

Market Stability: [Stable] [Normal] [Unstable]

It affects price-difference between market-cycles.
If set to unstable, high price-changes may occur.

Robot Charge & Oil Capacity: [High] [Normal] [Low]

It affects the frequency of robots going to chargers and lubricators.
If set to high, robots go to chargers and lubricators less frequently.

Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

