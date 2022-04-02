Tournament Mode Fixes, Improvements, and New Things - v0.810

Be sure to check if Steam updated your game to v0.810 (You can see the version in Main Menu at the left bottom side)

Fixes and Improvements:

-Game freezing bug fixed

-Normal game enabled in beta - there were many bugs that would be caused by switching from the normal mode to the tournament mode. Now tested and fixed. But if you run into any that we didn’t notice ourselves while testing, please report on Steam Community or Discord.

-Blood and gladiator equipment over the Tournament arena are now removed at end of each round so the game doesn't start lagging from too many objects.

-Gold inflation was not working on some of the features like Skip Battle or Life For Gold. So it was too easy to skip unwanted fights and it was not worth exchanging life for gold because it would always be 300g. Now in each round things will get 50% inflation. So for example exchanging life for gold in round 6 is worth 1200g instead of only 300g. Making the feature useful.

-A looot of minor issues and bugs regarding Tournament Mode are fixed (Many of them were reported by you, so huge thanks for helping us out!)

-Balancing both enemy difficulty and levels of gladiators in shops. The aim is for the game not to be too hard at the start, but to get very hard as you reach later rounds. Tell us how the balance feels. Too hard? Too easy? Just right? How many rounds can you reach?

Write comments on this post or tell us on our Discord Channnel.

-Several units from quests are buffed so they are now more useful in tournament mode.

New Things:

-Weather is now added to tournament mode and is changing in every next round you reach.

-Skipping Boss or Swarm battle now costs much more. So if you want to avoid a difficult battle you’d have to have some gold saved.

-If you choose to skip unlocking a new character for the shop at end of the round, you will now gain bonus gold for doing so.

Tournament Entering Main Game Branch

-On 5th April we’re planning to merge the beta branch with the main game branch on steam. Unfortunately, we’ll have to reset the leaderboard once the Tournament is out of beta, because the balance is now different, and there are other factors that affected the score.

But if you played the beta and got familiar with Tournament, you’ll have the starting advantage and be able to get good scores quickly.

Thank you all for the feedback, bug reports, and for sending us your save game files so we could track down those nasty little bugs and squash them.

We’re very excited to release the Tournament Mode to the main branch, see everybody competing, and marvel at your scores!