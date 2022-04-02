SPRING UPDATE 2022

Have you ever had your intrepid explorations into the wilderness cut short by hopeless frustration at not knowing where you are? No longer! Introducing: the new in-game world map!
As you'd expect, your position on the map is displayed, and as you explore new areas, the 'fog of war' will clear around you.
This update will also tackle many of the common 'quality of life' criticisms of Phobos from players. These are the problems that on their own may be a little annoying, but all together, make the game feel like a chore.
For example, we have rewritten the auto-attack timers to fix an issue that was—uh—lovingly referred to by players as the "immortal rabbit issue". In which a monster (e.g. rabbit) running away from a low-level/high-ping player was impossible to hit.
Other changes include being able to pin panels on either side of the client, ability to add 'foes' to your friendlist, RMB context menus on panels, and many more. Please see the changelog for full details.
Finally, we made some bulk changes to monster HP and defense (physical and magical). Specifically, the range of defense values has been narrowed so that it will be rare for any monster to have a def or mdef value less than 100 or more than 200. This has been balanced as much as possible with increases in monster HP, such that this shouldn't have a major affect on balance in most cases. The aim here is that it will help players to feel like they are progressing as they gain levels and skills.
A big thank-you to the player testers who took the time to try these things out over the last few weeks, and provided the feedback to help us improve them.
CHANGELOG
IN-GAME MAP
-
In-game world map
- Open via shortcut (default: CTRL + E), or by right-clicking minimap
- Zoom in/out
- Tracks current position on map
- Shows town names
- Add/remove markers
- Setting/option: hide all markers
- Fog will slowly clear when discovering the world
- Fog/game data is saved per account
- Note: world map will not help you in dungeons
-
Small minimap in UI
- Fixed position; auto-tracking current location
- Zoom in/out
- Optional display of markers
COMBAT
-
Fixed the 'immortal rabbit' issue
- The auto-attack (AA) combat delay now applies after a successful AA, instead of being applied before an AA
- The AA combat delay is no longer reset on a failed AA (e.g. due to target being out of range)
- When chasing a target, some leeway has been added in the melee AA distance check, so that if you target something and just before your AA hits they start moving away, then the AA may still hit
CLIENT QOL
-
UI elements (containers, friendlist, equipment, etc.) can now be pinned/unpinned and moved between panels using RMB context menu
-
UI element layout is now saved & loaded on login (per client, not per player)
- Size & location of containers is not included in this, but this is also on our todo
-
Friendlist reworked
- Support for marking people as a 'foe', with
- RMB context menu functionalities added
-
RMB context menu in channel/chatbox for PM, also support for left click for PM
-
Fixed issues with private messaging which caused messages to be lost sometimes
-
When dragging items you now see a translucent version to know where you'll drop it
-
Setting added to enable/disable holding RMB for continuous movement towards cursor
-
Info channel now logs gained experience
-
Fixed bad formatting on house info window 'Due Date'
-
Fix context menu for guide window
-
Fix to prevent opening multiple character/help/map windows
-
Fixed issue where clicking on an invisible tile ignores any input
-
Fixed issue where you couldn't attack creatures under the widescreen chatbox
-
Fixed centering of skull on death of party member
-
Added support for proper mouse scroll speed input
-
Fixed an issue with setting item count when buying items
-
Disabled feature for using ladders in the top-left square
-
Fixed report channel bug in widescreen
-
Fix for the way that some third-party programs 'steal' the cursor
-
Disabled 'elastic camera' as a standard config option
MONSTERS
-
Monster physical (def) and magic defense (mdef) has been significantly reduced on almost all monsters. More specifically, the range of defense values has been narrowed so that it will be rare for any monster to have a def or mdef value less than 100 or more than 200. This has been balanced with increases in monster HP, such that this shouldn't have a major affect on balance. The aim here is that it will help players to feel like they are progressing as they gain levels and skills.
-
Improved quality of monster scripts. You shouldn't actually notice this in-game at all, but it will help us longer-term.
-
There are also several other changes included here that will affect balance. And, in general, these adjustments will favour the physical combat classes.
-
Archenaid
- HP 1700 => 2500
- DEF 300 => 190
- MDEF 280 => 200
-
Badger
- HP 40 => 50
- DEF 130 => 120
-
Beetle
- HP 35 => 50
- DEF 180 => 145
- MDEF 170 => 145
-
Boar
- DEF 115 => 110
-
Brown Bear
- HP 155 => 190
- DEF 190 => 150
- MDEF 160 => 135
-
Cave Troll
- HP 1200 => 1600
- DEF 240 => 175
- MDEF 180 => 145
-
Chicken
- DEF 75 => 85
- MDEF 75 => 85
-
Ferorn Morphis
- HP 900 => 1300
- DEF 260 => 185
- MDEF 300 => 200
-
Forest Imp
- HP 90 => 130
- MDEF 150 => 130
-
Frog
- HP 50 => 55
- DEF 120 => 115
- MDEF 120 => 115
-
Gloptoad
- HP 500 => 590
- DEF 150 => 130
- MDEF 160 => 135
-
Goat
- HP 32 => 50
- DEF 125 => 120
-
Goblin
- HP 85 => 90
-
Goblin Summoner
- HP 340 => 410
- DEF 115 => 110
- MDEF 220 => 165
-
Goblin Witchmaster
- HP 290 => 300
- MDEF 190 => 150
-
Goose
- DEF 85 => 95
-
Grorus
- HP 2200 => 3000
- DEF 270 => 185
- MDEF 210 => 160
-
Helina Floretty
- HP 560 => 800
- DEF 270 => 185
- MDEF 245 => 175
-
Hill Giant
- HP 3000 => 4300
- DEF 280 => 190
- MDEF 240 => 175
-
Huntsman
- HP 75 => 90
- DEF 140 => 120
- MDEF 120 => 130
-
Lord Volent
- HP 1200 => 2000
- DEF 320 => 200
- MDEF 220 => 165
- Increased loot value by +15%
-
Lucenfly
- HP 150 => 180
- DEF 150 => 130
- MDEF 140 => 125
-
Maggot
- DEF 80 => 90
- MDEF 90 => 95
-
Maned Trow
- HP 90 => 100
- DEF 160 => 135
- MDEF 140 => 125
-
Mordrir
- HP 8000 => 13000
- DEF 350 => 220
- MDEF 350 => 220
-
Mountain Troll
- HP 1300 => 1750
- DEF 250 => 180
- MDEF 200 => 155
-
Nysandra Celistriel
- HP 1100 => 1800
- DEF 250 => 160
- MDEF 270 => 185
-
Orc Beastmaster
- HP 480 => 600
- DEF 200 => 155
- MDEF 170 => 140
-
Orc Bowman
- HP 150 => 200
- DEF 160 => 135
- MDEF 130 => 120
-
Orc Brute
- HP 180 => 200
- DEF 140 => 125
- MDEF 120 => 115
-
Orc Hunter
- HP 480 => 580
- DEF 170 => 140
- MDEF 150 => 130
-
Orc Legionnaire
- HP 550 => 740
- DEF 260 => 185
- MDEF 190 => 150
-
Orc Magus
- HP 440 => 520
- DEF 140 => 125
- MDEF 170 => 140
-
Orc Savage
- HP 1050 => 1250
- DEF 190 => 150
- MDEF 160 => 135
-
Ostren
- HP 130 => 170
- DEF 180 => 145
- MDEF 150 => 130
-
Outlaw Bandit
- HP 450 => 500
- DEF 210 => 160
- MDEF 160 => 135
-
Outlaw Hunter
- HP 350 => 400
- DEF 165 => 140
- MDEF 135 => 125
-
Outlaw Thief
- HP 250 => 260
- DEF 130 => 120
-
Pisaura
- HP 410 => 560
- DEF 230 => 165
- MDEF 230 => 175
-
Predator
- HP 900 => 1250
- DEF 240 => 165
- MDEF 240 => 180
-
Protectorate Knight
- HP 900 => 1300
- DEF 300 => 200
- MDEF 230 => 170
-
Quagwyrm
- HP 380 => 420
- DEF 160 => 135
-
Rabbit
- DEF 90 => 95
-
Rhodosus
- HP 240 => 320
- DEF 260 => 185
- MDEF 190 => 150
-
Rioter
- HP 260 => 280
- DEF 150 => 130
-
Rioter
- HP 260 => 350
- DEF 180 => 140
- MDEF 160 => 130
-
Rioter
- HP 390 => 500
- DEF 190 => 150
- MDEF 150 => 130
-
Rooster
- DEF 75 => 85
- MDEF 75 => 85
-
Sal Cotton
- HP 350 => 500
- DEF 230 => 170
- MDEF 190 => 150
-
Shrachlor
- HP 10000 => 14500
- DEF 275 => 190
- MDEF 250 => 190
-
Sirl Imparo
- HP 1200 => 2000
- DEF 320 => 180
- MDEF 300 => 200
-
Sirl Imparo (Dummy)
- HP 200 => 200
- DEF 320 => 180
- MDEF 300 => 200
-
Skeleton
- HP 120 => 130
- DEF 150 => 125
-
Skeleton Archer
- HP 175 => 200
- DEF 180 => 140
- MDEF 150 => 140
-
Skeleton Warrior
- HP 250 => 380
- DEF 240 => 165
- MDEF 190 => 165
-
Snake
- DEF 90 => 95
- MDEF 100 => 105
-
Soil Golem
- HP 200 => 300
- DEF 290 => 195
- MDEF 230 => 170
-
Spiderling
- MDEF 100 => 110
-
Squirrel
- HP 27 => 25
- DEF 80 => 90
- MDEF 90 => 95
-
Swamp Troll
- HP 1100 => 1400
- DEF 230 => 170
- MDEF 170 => 140
- Fixed telegraph ability damage pattern
-
Toad
- HP 190 => 230
- DEF 140 => 125
- MDEF 180 => 145
-
Trow
- HP 90 => 100
- DEF 130 => 120
- MDEF 115 => 110
-
Warg
- HP 350 => 440
- DEF 220 => 165
- MDEF 160 => 135
-
Webweaver
- DEF 115 => 110
- MDEF 110 => 115
-
Wiralof
- HP 650 => 800
- DEF 200 => 150
- MDEF 170 => 160
-
Wirathistle
- HP 800 => 930
- DEF 150 => 130
- MDEF 150 => 130
-
Witch
- HP 900 => 1200
- DEF 180 => 140
- MDEF 210 => 160
- Lightning beam ability is now able to bend around projectile-blocking objects (+/- 1 sqm)
- Lightning beam ability now has some randomness in its path (+/- 1 sqm)
- Lightning beam base damage reduced by -12%
- Lightning beam damage no longer increases with distance
-
Witch Freia
- HP 1200 => 1700
- DEF 220 => 160
- MDEF 260 => 190
-
Witch Keka
- HP 1000 => 1200
- DEF 160 => 135
- MDEF 220 => 165
-
Witch Rosice
- HP 1300 => 2000
- DEF 250 => 170
- MDEF 240 => 180
-
Wolf
- HP 80 => 90
- DEF 170 => 140
- MDEF 130 => 120
-
Wyvern
- HP 1000 => 1400
- DEF 170 => 140
- MDEF 180 => 145
-
Zombie
- HP 220 => 210
- DEF 90 => 95
- MDEF 90 => 95
ROGUE
-
Disembowel
- Reduced on-hit damage by -6%
- Base bleed damage reduced by -30%. However, bleed damage is now increased with every caster auto-attack for first 6s of ability. This stacking of bleed damage is now applied with diminishing returns based on the base (starting) bleeding damage. Specifically, every increase in bleed damage is half that of the previous increase. Like so: 1 + 1/2 + 1/4 + 1/8 + 1/16 + [...]. The result is that the maximum bleed damage per tick is 2x the base bleed damage.
- Bleed minimum duration reduced from 4s to 3s. However, this duration is now reset to 3s on any attack against the target within 6s of the ability being cast. This reset can now be triggered by any source (previously it was only auto-attacks from the caster), with the exception of timed damage effects (e.g. poison).
- Updated description: "Inflict melee damage on a single target, followed by severe bleeding for 3s. For 6s, attacks against the target reset the bleed duration, and caster auto-attacks against the target increase the bleed damage (max: 2x base, diminishing). [Cooldown: 12s]"
SHAMAN
-
Harvest
- Reduced base and scaling of shield/HP/MP regen to balance this ability somewhat with monster HP/def/mdef changes
- Increased speed that shield degenerates by +6%
-
Virulence
- Reduced damage based on target HP to balance this ability somewhat with monster HP/def/mdef changes
MAP
- Various minor map bug fixes
OTHER
- Added visual effect on avatars on login/logout
Changed files in this update