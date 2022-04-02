SPRING UPDATE 2022

Have you ever had your intrepid explorations into the wilderness cut short by hopeless frustration at not knowing where you are? No longer! Introducing: the new in-game world map!

As you'd expect, your position on the map is displayed, and as you explore new areas, the 'fog of war' will clear around you.

This update will also tackle many of the common 'quality of life' criticisms of Phobos from players. These are the problems that on their own may be a little annoying, but all together, make the game feel like a chore.

For example, we have rewritten the auto-attack timers to fix an issue that was—uh—lovingly referred to by players as the "immortal rabbit issue". In which a monster (e.g. rabbit) running away from a low-level/high-ping player was impossible to hit.

Other changes include being able to pin panels on either side of the client, ability to add 'foes' to your friendlist, RMB context menus on panels, and many more. Please see the changelog for full details.

Finally, we made some bulk changes to monster HP and defense (physical and magical). Specifically, the range of defense values has been narrowed so that it will be rare for any monster to have a def or mdef value less than 100 or more than 200. This has been balanced as much as possible with increases in monster HP, such that this shouldn't have a major affect on balance in most cases. The aim here is that it will help players to feel like they are progressing as they gain levels and skills.

A big thank-you to the player testers who took the time to try these things out over the last few weeks, and provided the feedback to help us improve them.

CHANGELOG

IN-GAME MAP

In-game world map Open via shortcut (default: CTRL + E), or by right-clicking minimap Zoom in/out Tracks current position on map Shows town names Add/remove markers Setting/option: hide all markers Fog will slowly clear when discovering the world Fog/game data is saved per account Note: world map will not help you in dungeons

Small minimap in UI Fixed position; auto-tracking current location Zoom in/out Optional display of markers



COMBAT

Fixed the 'immortal rabbit' issue The auto-attack (AA) combat delay now applies after a successful AA, instead of being applied before an AA The AA combat delay is no longer reset on a failed AA (e.g. due to target being out of range) When chasing a target, some leeway has been added in the melee AA distance check, so that if you target something and just before your AA hits they start moving away, then the AA may still hit



CLIENT QOL

UI elements (containers, friendlist, equipment, etc.) can now be pinned/unpinned and moved between panels using RMB context menu

UI element layout is now saved & loaded on login (per client, not per player) Size & location of containers is not included in this, but this is also on our todo

Friendlist reworked Support for marking people as a 'foe', with RMB context menu functionalities added

RMB context menu in channel/chatbox for PM, also support for left click for PM

Fixed issues with private messaging which caused messages to be lost sometimes

When dragging items you now see a translucent version to know where you'll drop it

Setting added to enable/disable holding RMB for continuous movement towards cursor

Info channel now logs gained experience

Fixed bad formatting on house info window 'Due Date'

Fix context menu for guide window

Fix to prevent opening multiple character/help/map windows

Fixed issue where clicking on an invisible tile ignores any input

Fixed issue where you couldn't attack creatures under the widescreen chatbox

Fixed centering of skull on death of party member

Added support for proper mouse scroll speed input

Fixed an issue with setting item count when buying items

Disabled feature for using ladders in the top-left square

Fixed report channel bug in widescreen

Fix for the way that some third-party programs 'steal' the cursor

Disabled 'elastic camera' as a standard config option

MONSTERS

Monster physical (def) and magic defense (mdef) has been significantly reduced on almost all monsters. More specifically, the range of defense values has been narrowed so that it will be rare for any monster to have a def or mdef value less than 100 or more than 200. This has been balanced with increases in monster HP, such that this shouldn't have a major affect on balance. The aim here is that it will help players to feel like they are progressing as they gain levels and skills.

Improved quality of monster scripts. You shouldn't actually notice this in-game at all, but it will help us longer-term.

There are also several other changes included here that will affect balance. And, in general, these adjustments will favour the physical combat classes.

Archenaid HP 1700 => 2500 DEF 300 => 190 MDEF 280 => 200

Badger HP 40 => 50 DEF 130 => 120

Beetle HP 35 => 50 DEF 180 => 145 MDEF 170 => 145

Boar DEF 115 => 110

Brown Bear HP 155 => 190 DEF 190 => 150 MDEF 160 => 135

Cave Troll HP 1200 => 1600 DEF 240 => 175 MDEF 180 => 145

Chicken DEF 75 => 85 MDEF 75 => 85

Ferorn Morphis HP 900 => 1300 DEF 260 => 185 MDEF 300 => 200

Forest Imp HP 90 => 130 MDEF 150 => 130

Frog HP 50 => 55 DEF 120 => 115 MDEF 120 => 115

Gloptoad HP 500 => 590 DEF 150 => 130 MDEF 160 => 135

Goat HP 32 => 50 DEF 125 => 120

Goblin HP 85 => 90

Goblin Summoner HP 340 => 410 DEF 115 => 110 MDEF 220 => 165

Goblin Witchmaster HP 290 => 300 MDEF 190 => 150

Goose DEF 85 => 95

Grorus HP 2200 => 3000 DEF 270 => 185 MDEF 210 => 160

Helina Floretty HP 560 => 800 DEF 270 => 185 MDEF 245 => 175

Hill Giant HP 3000 => 4300 DEF 280 => 190 MDEF 240 => 175

Huntsman HP 75 => 90 DEF 140 => 120 MDEF 120 => 130

Lord Volent HP 1200 => 2000 DEF 320 => 200 MDEF 220 => 165 Increased loot value by +15%

Lucenfly HP 150 => 180 DEF 150 => 130 MDEF 140 => 125

Maggot DEF 80 => 90 MDEF 90 => 95

Maned Trow HP 90 => 100 DEF 160 => 135 MDEF 140 => 125

Mordrir HP 8000 => 13000 DEF 350 => 220 MDEF 350 => 220

Mountain Troll HP 1300 => 1750 DEF 250 => 180 MDEF 200 => 155

Nysandra Celistriel HP 1100 => 1800 DEF 250 => 160 MDEF 270 => 185

Orc Beastmaster HP 480 => 600 DEF 200 => 155 MDEF 170 => 140

Orc Bowman HP 150 => 200 DEF 160 => 135 MDEF 130 => 120

Orc Brute HP 180 => 200 DEF 140 => 125 MDEF 120 => 115

Orc Hunter HP 480 => 580 DEF 170 => 140 MDEF 150 => 130

Orc Legionnaire HP 550 => 740 DEF 260 => 185 MDEF 190 => 150

Orc Magus HP 440 => 520 DEF 140 => 125 MDEF 170 => 140

Orc Savage HP 1050 => 1250 DEF 190 => 150 MDEF 160 => 135

Ostren HP 130 => 170 DEF 180 => 145 MDEF 150 => 130

Outlaw Bandit HP 450 => 500 DEF 210 => 160 MDEF 160 => 135

Outlaw Hunter HP 350 => 400 DEF 165 => 140 MDEF 135 => 125

Outlaw Thief HP 250 => 260 DEF 130 => 120

Pisaura HP 410 => 560 DEF 230 => 165 MDEF 230 => 175

Predator HP 900 => 1250 DEF 240 => 165 MDEF 240 => 180

Protectorate Knight HP 900 => 1300 DEF 300 => 200 MDEF 230 => 170

Quagwyrm HP 380 => 420 DEF 160 => 135

Rabbit DEF 90 => 95

Rhodosus HP 240 => 320 DEF 260 => 185 MDEF 190 => 150

Rioter HP 260 => 280 DEF 150 => 130

Rioter HP 260 => 350 DEF 180 => 140 MDEF 160 => 130

Rioter HP 390 => 500 DEF 190 => 150 MDEF 150 => 130

Rooster DEF 75 => 85 MDEF 75 => 85

Sal Cotton HP 350 => 500 DEF 230 => 170 MDEF 190 => 150

Shrachlor HP 10000 => 14500 DEF 275 => 190 MDEF 250 => 190

Sirl Imparo HP 1200 => 2000 DEF 320 => 180 MDEF 300 => 200

Sirl Imparo (Dummy) HP 200 => 200 DEF 320 => 180 MDEF 300 => 200

Skeleton HP 120 => 130 DEF 150 => 125

Skeleton Archer HP 175 => 200 DEF 180 => 140 MDEF 150 => 140

Skeleton Warrior HP 250 => 380 DEF 240 => 165 MDEF 190 => 165

Snake DEF 90 => 95 MDEF 100 => 105

Soil Golem HP 200 => 300 DEF 290 => 195 MDEF 230 => 170

Spiderling MDEF 100 => 110

Squirrel HP 27 => 25 DEF 80 => 90 MDEF 90 => 95

Swamp Troll HP 1100 => 1400 DEF 230 => 170 MDEF 170 => 140 Fixed telegraph ability damage pattern

Toad HP 190 => 230 DEF 140 => 125 MDEF 180 => 145

Trow HP 90 => 100 DEF 130 => 120 MDEF 115 => 110

Warg HP 350 => 440 DEF 220 => 165 MDEF 160 => 135

Webweaver DEF 115 => 110 MDEF 110 => 115

Wiralof HP 650 => 800 DEF 200 => 150 MDEF 170 => 160

Wirathistle HP 800 => 930 DEF 150 => 130 MDEF 150 => 130

Witch HP 900 => 1200 DEF 180 => 140 MDEF 210 => 160 Lightning beam ability is now able to bend around projectile-blocking objects (+/- 1 sqm) Lightning beam ability now has some randomness in its path (+/- 1 sqm) Lightning beam base damage reduced by -12% Lightning beam damage no longer increases with distance

Witch Freia HP 1200 => 1700 DEF 220 => 160 MDEF 260 => 190

Witch Keka HP 1000 => 1200 DEF 160 => 135 MDEF 220 => 165

Witch Rosice HP 1300 => 2000 DEF 250 => 170 MDEF 240 => 180

Wolf HP 80 => 90 DEF 170 => 140 MDEF 130 => 120

Wyvern HP 1000 => 1400 DEF 170 => 140 MDEF 180 => 145

Zombie HP 220 => 210 DEF 90 => 95 MDEF 90 => 95



ROGUE

Disembowel Reduced on-hit damage by -6% Base bleed damage reduced by -30%. However, bleed damage is now increased with every caster auto-attack for first 6s of ability. This stacking of bleed damage is now applied with diminishing returns based on the base (starting) bleeding damage. Specifically, every increase in bleed damage is half that of the previous increase. Like so: 1 + 1/2 + 1/4 + 1/8 + 1/16 + [...]. The result is that the maximum bleed damage per tick is 2x the base bleed damage. Bleed minimum duration reduced from 4s to 3s. However, this duration is now reset to 3s on any attack against the target within 6s of the ability being cast. This reset can now be triggered by any source (previously it was only auto-attacks from the caster), with the exception of timed damage effects (e.g. poison). Updated description: "Inflict melee damage on a single target, followed by severe bleeding for 3s. For 6s, attacks against the target reset the bleed duration, and caster auto-attacks against the target increase the bleed damage (max: 2x base, diminishing). [Cooldown: 12s]"



SHAMAN

Harvest Reduced base and scaling of shield/HP/MP regen to balance this ability somewhat with monster HP/def/mdef changes Increased speed that shield degenerates by +6%

Virulence Reduced damage based on target HP to balance this ability somewhat with monster HP/def/mdef changes



MAP

Various minor map bug fixes

OTHER