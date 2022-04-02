 Skip to content

HAAK Playtest update for 2 April 2022

Hotfix V 0.9.0.14388Mpt April 2, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level:

  • The gameplay flow of Sanho Ruins has been reworked, now you can get weapon and start fighting earlier

mechanics:

  • No more physical instant death, players will teleport to the nearest respawn point after being physically crushed

Warning: Because the level structure of Sanho Ruins has changed greatly, if your previous progress is in this level, it is very likely that you will not be able to continue the game. Please restart a new game to continue the playtest.
During the test, the version will be changed according to the situation, BIG SORRY for any inconvenience caused.

