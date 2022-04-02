Patch 0.6.7.1 - Fixes!

The semi-hotfix does the following:

It should prevent (or at least greatly reduce the risk of) villagers teleporting/glitching. If a villager has fallen into water* and is still alive, he/she will instantly be moved to the nearest furniture.

When re-generating a new world, it will not automatically regen cultures and starting villagers.

When changing the veterans background when chosing 'One brave soul'-scenario, it will not change the apperances.

A units weapon/shield will always be psynched with that units alpha-value, making fading look smoother and gets rid of 'floating' items in menus.

Fixed a small issue where the cursor appeared underneath buttons.

The information on how to delete worlds/retire factions will now appear next to the menu instead of the bottom, which sometimes resulted in it appearing off screen.

Units will level up hunting faster.

Fishing orders will be canceled when dismantling the relevant chair.**

Units sleeping indoors will be invisible when not showing interiors, so their head won't be visible at the side of buildings.

Sorry for the inconviences and many thanks for all your bug reporting and over all support! Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias

*Currently falling into water only happens because of bugs, but later drowning should be thing and should have its own mechanics.

**_To steam user DeadSilent: Thank you for many great bug reports! Regarding fishing spots: If you click twice on the chair it should switch between the work-order (which only has the option "abort") and a button saying "Remove fishing spot", have to tried this latter option?_