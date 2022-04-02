Animal Taxidermy And Trophy Mounts - Fixes and changes #1

Hello Hunters!

We have yet another update for you which focuses on improvements and fixes. The sun has come from behind the clouds and is shining brighter than ever during the day time, animals won't hear you crouch walking from far away, gun stock users can now adjust general weapons grab offsets and much more!

New features

Added general settings to offset weapons position and angle. Can be used to offset weapons when using virtual stock.

Added two offset profiles to settings, which can be used to save different offset values. Useful when playing with and without virtual stock.

Added option in settings to reset hints

Confirmed hints won’t show again until hints are reset from the settings

Improvements

Slightly increased animal hearing threshold. This fixes an issue where they would flee from very far away even if player was crouched

Revolver is now loaded in firing order

Revolver loading was improved by removing individual chamber colliders and adding a single big one

Daytime lighting was improved, the sun's brightness was significantly increased and shadows slightly darkened

Adjusted .303 British rifle recoil

Added explanations to settings in the main menu and in-game menu by hovering on them

The inventory lock button now works only when the player looks down and inventory stops rotating. This reduces accidental presses.

Fixed an issues where fallow deer male and wild boars fur didn’t scale properly with their thick neck / back hump

Fixed an issue where leaf forest didn’t have any shadows from trees

Fixed an issue where item in hand and item in belt inventory might swap places and break the interaction system

Fixed an issue where hares would be inside the two high table mounts.

Fixed an issue where shotgun hinge can get stuck and shells doesn’t eject after shot

Fixed an issue where wild boar didn’t stare directly at the player

Fixed an issue where ambient sounds crackling during smooth turning

Fixed an issue where animals at a certain distance wouldn’t render after the fast travel until the distance between animals and the player changes

Fixed an issue with walking audios during the autowalk

Fixed an issue where inventory lock button audio was played before the actual action was happened

Let us know what you think in our Discord or in Steam forums! Have a great weekend and happy hunting!

Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: @VirtualHunterVR

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com