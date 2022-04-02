 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Operation: VICUS update for 2 April 2022

Update 0.7.0.0 - 02/04/2022 - Dangers

Share · View all patches · Build 8486212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

First of all, we would like to apologize for the delay, since we wanted to release this update on 31/03/2022. However, we hope that you will like the new features.

There lies danger in the dark. Evil robots from the unknown attack your village at night and try to hinder your villages growth!

Luckily, you can fight them off by building Barracks which allow you to train Soldiers and lead them into the fight!

Other Changes:

  • Fixed the screen looking washed out after the last update
  • Added torch fire to the beach torches

Thank you for your support and good luck on the battlefield!

Changed files in this update

Base Content [Windows] Depot 1627281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.