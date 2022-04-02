Update 0.7.0.0 - 02/04/2022 - Dangers

Hey everyone,

First of all, we would like to apologize for the delay, since we wanted to release this update on 31/03/2022. However, we hope that you will like the new features.

There lies danger in the dark. Evil robots from the unknown attack your village at night and try to hinder your villages growth!

Luckily, you can fight them off by building Barracks which allow you to train Soldiers and lead them into the fight!

Other Changes:

Fixed the screen looking washed out after the last update

Added torch fire to the beach torches

Thank you for your support and good luck on the battlefield!