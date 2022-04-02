"Bounty Game" Anchor Recruitment Opens, Divide Ten Thousand Yuan

Preface
"Bounty Game" developed by Bounty Game Studio - this is a new style multiplayer battle royale game, in the game, you will be a contestant in this game of life and death, and 50 people around the world. Famous players escape and fight together, eliminate all opponents in different levels, enjoy the fun of confrontation in the process of burning brains, and obtain the crown symbolizing victory and wealth, and compete for the prize money of the competition!
Activity time
Kuaishou Platform：March 30-April 28, 2022
Douyu Platform：April 2 - May 2, 2022
Huya Platform：April 4-May 5, 2022
Bilibili platform：April 4 - May 4, 2022
Registration by channel
In each channel, click "Personal Center" - "Host Recruitment" - "Single-Player Hot Game" - "Bounty Game", and select the "Bounty Game" section to register the host.
And join the Bounty GameAnchor community：【839485861】；To enter the group, please modify the format of the group business card, such as: Kuaishou-XX.
Ps：The specific registration method of each channel is subject to the official announcement of the platform.
Kuaishou platform registration link：https://ppg.m.etoote.com/doodle/BohkKmTA.html?hyId=jimu_BohkKmTA
Douyu platform registration link：https://www.douyu.com/member/anchor/recruit_detail?id=10145
Huya platform registration link：https://blog.huya.com/news/35457
Prize setting
Ps：Rewards are the same for all platforms
lucky prize
Participation Award
Popular anchor award
Explosive Liver Award
Official game cooperative guild recruitment
By joining official guilds of various channels, you can additionally get the [Bounty Game] main game activation code and game materials. For details, please contact the relevant person in charge after joining the guild!
Changed files in this update