Apr 1st - April Fool Patch

It's the Slap Fest in the underworld! Get your own new 'SlapFace' emote and start smacking opponents to protect your dignity. When used, the opposite demon will be forced to enter 'slap hit' emote. So, dress up, capture and create your own meme for the occation. ( Or feel free to use the ones we made down below. Hope you can see the hidden theme in some of them ;) )

This patch also include a brand new exploration campaign called "Jurassic Trail" (which was our original April fool joke, but then someone got slapped and we redid the whole patch around that theme instead. lol) The Tiamat's Oracle set and Mim's Magician set is also available to follow the occaction.

Hope you have fun with the new emote, but please remember to always resort to non-violence, unless you are inside our nether world. };D

ps. Because of april fool, our guild boss will have to come next week along with the summer patch...

Patch Note v7.66

(real one lol)