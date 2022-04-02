19.4 is Now Live!!!

Welcome back Miolhrians!!

Happy First of April! April Fools!

First off, I would like to apologize about the delay. We have new characters, pets and storyline to include with this update!

Check below...



Storyline Update!

Ultra-Abilities Update!

Map Update including New Areas! (Some locations are coming soon)

Life Abilities Update!

New Pets Added to Miolhria!

Battle Tower for Sludge Biome Added!

New Items and Vending Machines!

Mini Hordes Added!

Item limit max for some items reduced (99)!

New Selection of Gloves, Pants, Tops and more!

Updated Storage with all Clothing!

Updated Icons for tons of Items, Clothing and Tools!

Clothing and Weapons now have stats!



All Loot locations updated with more items to spawn!

New Main Quest(s) and Updated Quest(s)!

Active Ultra Abilities- Multiple can be active at the same time! (Check Abilities Page)

Passive Active Abilities- Only one can be active at the same time! (Check Abilities Page)

Research Benches Updated!

Research now uses your Rest (Depending on time to research)

Rarity Update!

Controller Support Added back in and updated!

Updated all NPC Models!

Clothing, Faces, Eyes and some hair models!

Deconstructor in now upgradable!

This device can now be used to clear out inventory!

New Clear POI Quest(s)!

Updated Battle Pets!

New Items!

Multiple Pet Updated!

Environmental Improvements!

Updated Clothing Items!

Multiple Maps Updated! (Sizes, Items and more...)

Brand Center Map Updated! (Battle Tower)



Battle Tower has been added to test yourself!

Multiple Dungeons Updated! (Updated content and fixes)

Updated Multiple enemies! (Bandits, Raiders and Challengers)

Updated New Tutorial for training area!

Multiple Audio Fixes! (New Audio + Updated Audio)

More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company