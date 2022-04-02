 Skip to content

VRM Posing Desktop update for 2 April 2022

[Version2.0.7] VMC protocol for VSeeFace, Unity etc. / High Quality Screenshot

Version 2.0.7 includes the following updates

OSC/VMC protocol support for Unity, Unreal, Blender, VSeeFace, etc.

This Youtube video explains how to receive VRM Posing Desktop pose data in Unity.

High quality screenshot

Until now, when 2X or 3X was selected for image export, the image was stretched.
In this update, the internal resolution is now manipulated only at the moment the image is taken, so that high quality screenshots can be exported.

Thanks to all of you who use my application and introduce it to your friends around you, I am able to continue to actively update it.

Thank you so much for all your support.

I will continue to do my best to support your creative activities.

Changed files in this update

