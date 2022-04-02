Update #5 + better framerate!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 3 MAJOR OPTIMIZATIONS 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

Since we implemented the Hardcore chalenge last week. Many people complained about fps dropping when the entire level was filled with Monster and Tower. We saw up to 20 players in the same map trying to defeat these hardcore mode. The amount of entities and towers is quite insane xD.

So this week we focused mainly on optimizing the game performance under these difficulty conditions. We found 3 main reasons for fps dropping:

Experience Orbs

There is so much going on during these matches that people forget to collect their experience orbs dropped on the ground. Causing massive fps drop due to the sheer quantity of experience orb on the ground.

We implemented a system that merges itemstacks that drop on the ground together. Reducing the individual amount of item stack on the ground without impacting the real quantity dropped.

2. Particle Limiter

We implemented a particle limiter that limits the amount of particles running at the same time. If you play a regular world this limiter is configured to be never triggered but if you play a level filled with more than 100 towers shooting exactly at the same mobs. The limiter will enter in effect and limit the amount of particles shooted at the same time. Limiting your game having too many particles at the same time. Which is exactly what happens during the hardcore levels. Everything becomes so chaotic that preventing some particle from spawning is almost not noticeable and helps a lot with keeping the fps stable.

3. Monster Dead Bodies

Another important issue that caused a important fps drop was the sheer quantity of dead bodies staying on the ground when defeating a massive wave like in the hardcore mode. This was not an issue under regular match but inside the hardcore mode dead entity pile up very very quickly. So we reduced the amount of time a entity takes before despawning, It helps a lot to keep the road easier to understand, especially with the bigger monsters from the hardcore mode and we implemented a cute size reduction animation before despawning them.

These are the 3 main major optimizations done on this week's update. We know new optimizations for an update can be a bit boring but they were a very high priority this week nonetheless we managed to add some new content for you guys :D.

Every map is now filled with collectables that can be collected at the beginning of the matches. We hid in many maps special crates with special resources which can give you a little boost before the matches.

No Tower Challenge is like its name suggests a challenge where you can't use any tower to defeat it. You will have to use your fists and weapons to pass this level. This level can be found inside Newlandia hidden at the top of the mountain.

We also introduced a new building that will be an integral part of fallburg in a future update which is the Barack. In exchange for food you can conscript soldiers to help you protect your crystal. These spawned soldiers are going to spawn near the crystal and walk their way up to the entrance attacking any enemy they encounter.

