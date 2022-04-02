 Skip to content

Void Marauders update for 2 April 2022

New Patch! Double Movement and some Fixes

Hi

I decided to rush this patch instead of wait till next week because some issues were a bit urgent. I still hope to have a patch next week with at least some new content instead of just fixes and QoL improvements. That said, this patch has a new feature that players were requesting a lot: Double Movement.

Now you can move your units quicker and can also use two moves to perform a melee attack at distant targets with the Raider class.

Fixes and Minor Changes:

  • Fixed access to empty areas outside the walls of the Lab scenario.
  • Fixed movement range so soldiers can't move beyond their actual range or give long turns around walls.
  • Fixed problem with Container encounter not giving loot.
  • Reduced cost of Techno Sorcerer spells from 2 AP to 1 AP.

Please let me know if you have any issues or new feedback, I'm 100% dedicated to improve the game. if you want to support what I'm doing please consider leaving a review, that helps me a lot with visibility.

Regards,
Jorge

