New Patch! Double Movement and some Fixes

Hi

I decided to rush this patch instead of wait till next week because some issues were a bit urgent. I still hope to have a patch next week with at least some new content instead of just fixes and QoL improvements. That said, this patch has a new feature that players were requesting a lot: Double Movement.

Now you can move your units quicker and can also use two moves to perform a melee attack at distant targets with the Raider class.

Fixes and Minor Changes:

Fixed access to empty areas outside the walls of the Lab scenario.

Fixed movement range so soldiers can't move beyond their actual range or give long turns around walls.

Fixed problem with Container encounter not giving loot.

Reduced cost of Techno Sorcerer spells from 2 AP to 1 AP.

Please let me know if you have any issues or new feedback, I'm 100% dedicated to improve the game. if you want to support what I'm doing please consider leaving a review, that helps me a lot with visibility.

Regards,

Jorge