Changes:

Increased corpse lifetime from 30 seconds to 2 minutes

Reduced Fog density on Europe mission 5

Reduced Cloud density on Europe mission 5

Increased Accuracy of the NS-45 from 0.6 to 0.4

Increased Accuracy of the NS-37 from 0.4 to 0.3

Increased reload time of the NS-23 from 30 seconds to 25

Increased reload time of the MK108 from 40 seconds to 30

Increased reload time of the NS-37 from 40 seconds to 30

Decreased maneuverability of the Spitfire MKV so they don't cobra Bf109's

AA 7.7 accuracy increased from 1.6 to 1.2

AA 12.7 accuracy increased from 1.2 to 1

Bugs:

Fixed trucks not blowing up on Africa mission 4

Reduced waypoint height on Africa Mission 4 so Fw200's dont stall trying to climb

Reduced angle of climb when to low to the ground so slower aircraft don't stall

Africa Mission 3 enemy AA trucks will now shoot at allies and players

increased minimum height before gladiators have to pull up to reduce chances of crashing into the ground

Reduced Waypoint Height for Fw200's on Europe so they don't stall

Fixed bug that replays victory's or defeat screens when completing a mission.

When pressing the exit button it will take you to home and open up there, due to a problem when opening the exit when viewing aircraft it will be behind the model