New Update v0.12.0 is here

v0.12.0

● Production is currently on 1024P we will increase it to 2048P soon after we confirm there is no more bugs or problems(Because 2048P will increase game size by the double amount)

● Fixed blood and some alpha clip textures

● Did some fix to achievement system not sure if full working yet please let us know

● Added more gore stuff at level 1 bathroom

● Added new achievement at the starting of level 1

● We are going to improve more content in future and prepare for chapter 3 please let us know your opinion so far and point to us any mistakes thanks alot <3

● Now Melee Atk on Player will push them back with a distance

● Fixed bug on level 2 replay the game

● Other improvement and bug fix

v0.11.0

● Fixed operation room at chapter 1

● Fixed other bugs with player controller

● Added chapter 2(still under developing and polishing)

● Fixed some bugs with zombie ai

● Fixed a bug with AI detection on movement

● Improved system overall

● Added backpack at chapter 2 you can get more slots

● Other minor bug fix