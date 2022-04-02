Rift An'ura Update

My pet project over the last few days has been to spice up the Colosseum. Since the map was already made, I thought it best to change the Rift An'ura event to the expanded map instead. There's not much I can say that the patch notes below don't include, but I'll give you one tip here that isn't in the game: for the blockades, regular field enemies are worth +1 point, wing commanders are worth +5. Blockade objects will disappear when a certain amount of points have been gathered in a single run. Points reset to 0 upon leaving.
Oh, and there are now five boss style battles in Rift An'ura instead of one. Have fun!
6.0.1.1 [Build #136, Release Date: April 01, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Progress is blocked in Rift An'ura.
- At any point, main story progress is impossible.
- Random encounter happens somewhere within Rift An'ura.
Rift An'ura Makeover:
- Multi-map version has been Timelost and will be removed from the game files shortly. Loading a save file in one of these maps will eject Ruby's party to the Colosseum entrance unless they have yet to pass the Rift Titan event.
- Saving is now restricted.
- Now uses the expanded Proto An'ura map. Unlike the regular Den, the buildings in the Encampment section can not be entered.
- Progress to different wings is still locked by amount of battles. However, the zombie NPCs are no longer included.
- There are no random encounters. Enemies seen on the field may be fought one time each per event. This also includes wing bosses.
- A game over scenario from any of the field battles will expel Ruby's party from the Rift instead of giving a game over. Loot will be kept, but progress through the dungeon will be lost.
- Progress through the dungeon is still on a attempt by attempt basis. Leaving via game over or telepad will reset progress.
- Items found on the ground function the same as enemies and can be looted once per dungeon run. However, many of the items are invisible.
Fixes:
- Removed an outdated texture from upstairs in the Grand Library.
PS: I don't believe in April Fools, so all of this is for real.
Changed files in this update