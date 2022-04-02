Rift An'ura Update

My pet project over the last few days has been to spice up the Colosseum. Since the map was already made, I thought it best to change the Rift An'ura event to the expanded map instead. There's not much I can say that the patch notes below don't include, but I'll give you one tip here that isn't in the game: for the blockades, regular field enemies are worth +1 point, wing commanders are worth +5. Blockade objects will disappear when a certain amount of points have been gathered in a single run. Points reset to 0 upon leaving.

Oh, and there are now five boss style battles in Rift An'ura instead of one. Have fun!

6.0.1.1 [Build #136, Release Date: April 01, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Progress is blocked in Rift An'ura.

At any point, main story progress is impossible.

Random encounter happens somewhere within Rift An'ura.

Rift An'ura Makeover:

Multi-map version has been Timelost and will be removed from the game files shortly. Loading a save file in one of these maps will eject Ruby's party to the Colosseum entrance unless they have yet to pass the Rift Titan event.

Saving is now restricted.

Now uses the expanded Proto An'ura map. Unlike the regular Den, the buildings in the Encampment section can not be entered.

Progress to different wings is still locked by amount of battles. However, the zombie NPCs are no longer included.

There are no random encounters. Enemies seen on the field may be fought one time each per event. This also includes wing bosses.

A game over scenario from any of the field battles will expel Ruby's party from the Rift instead of giving a game over. Loot will be kept, but progress through the dungeon will be lost.

Progress through the dungeon is still on a attempt by attempt basis. Leaving via game over or telepad will reset progress.

Items found on the ground function the same as enemies and can be looted once per dungeon run. However, many of the items are invisible.

Fixes:

Removed an outdated texture from upstairs in the Grand Library.

PS: I don't believe in April Fools, so all of this is for real.