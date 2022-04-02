 Skip to content

角斗士学院 update for 2 April 2022

Gladiator School ~blood and glory~ is updated! Add new mainline chapters

Build 8485187

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for waiting! We welcome the update of the main line of two major chapters! And at present, we have repaired the bug in the game! : steamhappy :

This time, Ramon's personal chapter is added! Please experience it in time！！！

The new version of steam is about to be updated!

It may affect everyone who has played the full see patch. Remember to back up the archive and the compressed package of the patch, so as to automatically update it to a full-age version and then hit the patch back, so as not to affect your current play progress!

