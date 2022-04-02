 Skip to content

SnowFighters update for 2 April 2022

SnowFighters 1.1.1 Update: Rush mode clear rewards added! Other bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆Add Rush mode clear rewards!
-Once you clear Rush mode, a fourth stage will be added to the stage select in normal mode!
-To check if you have cleared Rush mode, please check if the best clear time is recorded in the upper right corner of the Rush mode title screen.

◆Other changes.
-Fixed the behavior of Yukky's EX that sometimes became jerky.
-Tweaked the position of the Rush mode UI.
-Fixed a bug in the battle screen that slowed down the initial movement when using the keyboard.
-Fixed a bug that if the language was set to Japanese, Rush mode was cleared, and the language was -changed to English (or vice versa), the language was fixed to the language used when Rush mode was cleared.

