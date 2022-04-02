SnowFighters 1.1.1 Update: Rush mode clear rewards added! Other bug fix

◆Add Rush mode clear rewards!

-Once you clear Rush mode, a fourth stage will be added to the stage select in normal mode!

-To check if you have cleared Rush mode, please check if the best clear time is recorded in the upper right corner of the Rush mode title screen.

◆Other changes.

-Fixed the behavior of Yukky's EX that sometimes became jerky.

-Tweaked the position of the Rush mode UI.

-Fixed a bug in the battle screen that slowed down the initial movement when using the keyboard.

-Fixed a bug that if the language was set to Japanese, Rush mode was cleared, and the language was -changed to English (or vice versa), the language was fixed to the language used when Rush mode was cleared.