V0.9.5d Changes

Reduced Flak -M fire rate from 120 rpm to 80rpm

Decreased chances of mid air explosion due to fires to 15% chance every .5 seconds for 8 seconds from 15% every .1 seconds for 8 seconds

Reduced AA SAFAT 7.7mm fire rate from 1000rpm to 700rpm

Reduced AA SAFAT 12.7mm fire rate from 400rpm to 300rpm

Moved 1st group of CR42 from Africa mission 3 closer to player so it doesn't take too long enter combat

Moved 2nd group of CR42 from Africa mission 3 closer to player so it doesn't take yes time to enter combat

Added pilot snipes, this makes aircraft possibly have their pilots killed leaving the aircraft flying in a straight line until it hits the ground

Reverted AI Low flight characteristics, due to problem with current causing ai to crash into the ground

Fixed:

Lag spike caused by aircraft being on fire

Fixed issues with AA exploding twice

Removed Ju88 from Mission 1 as side mission is not complete yet

Fixed an issue with vehicles not dying sometimes

Fixed Null references from unarmed cars and trucks due to having no weapons on them

Fixed Null references from GGEZ difficulty