V0.9.5d Changes

Reduced Flak -M fire rate from 120 rpm to 80rpm
Decreased chances of mid air explosion due to fires to 15% chance every .5 seconds for 8 seconds from 15% every .1 seconds for 8 seconds
Reduced AA SAFAT 7.7mm fire rate from 1000rpm to 700rpm
Reduced AA SAFAT 12.7mm fire rate from 400rpm to 300rpm
Moved 1st group of CR42 from Africa mission 3 closer to player so it doesn't take too long enter combat
Moved 2nd group of CR42 from Africa mission 3 closer to player so it doesn't take yes time to enter combat
Added pilot snipes, this makes aircraft possibly have their pilots killed leaving the aircraft flying in a straight line until it hits the ground
Reverted AI Low flight characteristics, due to problem with current causing ai to crash into the ground
Fixed:
Lag spike caused by aircraft being on fire
Fixed issues with AA exploding twice
Removed Ju88 from Mission 1 as side mission is not complete yet
Fixed an issue with vehicles not dying sometimes
Fixed Null references from unarmed cars and trucks due to having no weapons on them
Fixed Null references from GGEZ difficulty
Changed files in this update