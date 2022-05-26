Patch Update: Play GRANDIA in Chinese and Korean!

Share · View all patches · Build 8485014 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 19:06:03 UTC by Wendy

With the latest patch update, fans can now enjoy the GRANDIA series in Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) for the first time, bringing the classic title to a wider audience!

For both GRANDIA & GRANDIA II:

Implemented Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) localization

Updated Credits to include the staff involved with the new localization

GRANDIA II

GRANDIA II Fixed crash that could occur after defeating the final boss

Fixed Camera Rotation from defaulting to Right after a game restart

