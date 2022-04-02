Moving to a new house is busy. DR4X Weekly Changelog #37: 4/01/2022

As I mentioned last week, I am moving to a new house in the near future. So this week, I was very busy with the whole, filling out paperwork to buy a house, cleaning apartment, and getting a mortgage thing and dealing with the stuff that comes with that, so i didnt get much game dev done at all, unfortunately. Which is very rare for me.

Sorry guys! Hope you understand :(

Next week should be more productive because I basically have all the paperwork done.

This week's changelog is puny. But it is suggested features. Next week will likely also be suggested features, just more of them.

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Changed delete save file tooltip to be very clear

-I now display Unit Resources in a better way

--The resources show up on the main unit info tab, on the far right of it, in addition to all the places they already show up



-New win music replacing the music added last week!

-Fixed some typos

-Made it so smaller maps have even less wildlife because it annoyed me.

-Secretty secret things

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where mapgen ui didnt load properly after loading a game setup.

-Fixed issue where faction color wouldnt save and load in game setups properly.

-Fixed issue where goal wouldnt load properly upon loading a game setup.

-Fixed some cases of bug where full "Magic Resistance" string wouldnt show up on combat tab of unit info screen for some things.

-Fixed bug where ranged units weren't able to capture treasure on towns like i intended them to be able to

Balancing

-Removed Dark Castle from "Here Be Dragons" because it annoyed me, instead now you can get Giant Beatle Lairs

--There are still some cases in which dark castle will spawn on this setting, just less common and it will be based more on world age, also DHLKJFHGKLJFGHJKLHFLJKHFLJKHFJKLHFKJL!!!!!!!!11111 (Also i will probably come up with some other fantasy monster to add this weekend that isnt an ugly gross giant cockroach monster...)

Suggestion for testers

-Honestly this week is quiet for testable things

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Check out TheMysteriousGamer playing dr4x!

