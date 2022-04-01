The time has come! You can now play as Azazel in our brand new 4v1 asymmetrical game mode.

Sorry, it won't actually ever happen. Happy April Fool's Day! On to the actual (somewhat boring) changelog:

The Town on Nightmare can now only be played if you have beaten it in Normal or Hard first (same as all other maps)

Fixed an issue where the 10th ritual book became invisible when placed on the altar but not burned

Sam will now reliably stand still to enrage even if he is about to destroy a hiding spot

For this patch, all clients and host will need to update. Restart Steam and make sure you are on v3.0.18.