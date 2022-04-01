Yo fellow snails!

I'm excited to inform you that my week was spent on implementing key rebinding into "Will You Snail?". You can find these options in the gameplay settings now:

What's cool about the key rebinding in WYS is that you can add as many alternative buttons as you need or want for each action. Wowieee! Let me know if you spot any game breaking bugs with this (had to rework quite a few huge chunks of the input system.)

Next up I'll give the "level editor" idea a go I guess. You want level editor? You want? Ok. I will try to make. Okay. We have deal. I try.

Snail on and see you around! :)

Jonas