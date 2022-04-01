 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Will You Snail? update for 1 April 2022

Patch 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8483991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo fellow snails!

I'm excited to inform you that my week was spent on implementing key rebinding into "Will You Snail?". You can find these options in the gameplay settings now:

What's cool about the key rebinding in WYS is that you can add as many alternative buttons as you need or want for each action. Wowieee! Let me know if you spot any game breaking bugs with this (had to rework quite a few huge chunks of the input system.)

Next up I'll give the "level editor" idea a go I guess. You want level editor? You want? Ok. I will try to make. Okay. We have deal. I try.

Join us on Discord for fun community events: https://discord.com/invite/willyousnail

Snail on and see you around! :)
Jonas

Changed files in this update

Will You Snail? Content Depot 1115051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.