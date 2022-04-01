Patch 0.2.000

Added: Heaps of new consumables
Added: New Ka'sai level art
Added: Chat minimum size
Added: New generic items to fill your hoard with
Added: Waypoints - Find and unlock a waypoint to fast travel
Added: Death penalties
Added: Support for temp / client only status effects
Added: Custom gameusersettings.ini to make custom server configurations available for server owners (listen or dedicated)
Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) custom server roles
Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) default roles (admin/moderator) per steamID
Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) default custom roles per steamID
Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) admin command permissions. (all) admin commands can be assigned to any custom roles one by one by server owners
Added: player presence system.
Added: player presence stores admin related infos like custom role, admin/mod flag, ban status, ban time, mute status, mute time.. etc. as JSON file
Added: configurable/semi scriptable admin function system to make future admin command implementations way faster
Added: admin panel UI can be opened with /openadmin chat message
Removed: removed all admin/mod related ui elements from playerlist ui
Updated: Altuis
Updated: Max. player count per server to 65
Updated: Camera clip blend now applied only to the local player
Updated: Various textures to improve the quality
Updated: Night vision effect now applied only on client side (should fix unresponsive night vision issue)
Updated: Chat can now only be moved by holding the top bar
Updated: Messages from muted players won't show as * in chat anymore
Updated: Camera is not being blocked by character collision anymore
Updated: Reticle visibility is being updated when map is being loaded
Improved: Performance of some common light actors
Improved: Character cam overlap fade code
Disabled: Open chat / enter while photo mode is active
Fixed: Smelling not playing animation
Fixed: Spline mesh teleportation (no more bridge portals!)
Fixed: Scent actor movement
Fixed: Daily quests not working
Fixed: Chat scrolling not working
