Patch 0.2.000

Added: Heaps of new consumables

Added: New Ka'sai level art

Added: Chat minimum size

Added: New generic items to fill your hoard with

Added: Waypoints - Find and unlock a waypoint to fast travel

Added: Death penalties

Added: Support for temp / client only status effects

Added: Custom gameusersettings.ini to make custom server configurations available for server owners (listen or dedicated)

Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) custom server roles

Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) default roles (admin/moderator) per steamID

Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) default custom roles per steamID

Added: configurable (gameusersettings.ini) admin command permissions. (all) admin commands can be assigned to any custom roles one by one by server owners

Added: player presence system.

Added: player presence stores admin related infos like custom role, admin/mod flag, ban status, ban time, mute status, mute time.. etc. as JSON file

Added: configurable/semi scriptable admin function system to make future admin command implementations way faster

Added: admin panel UI can be opened with /openadmin chat message

Removed: removed all admin/mod related ui elements from playerlist ui

Updated: Altuis

Updated: Max. player count per server to 65

Updated: Camera clip blend now applied only to the local player

Updated: Various textures to improve the quality

Updated: Night vision effect now applied only on client side (should fix unresponsive night vision issue)

Updated: Chat can now only be moved by holding the top bar

Updated: Messages from muted players won't show as * in chat anymore

Updated: Camera is not being blocked by character collision anymore

Updated: Reticle visibility is being updated when map is being loaded

Improved: Performance of some common light actors

Improved: Character cam overlap fade code

Disabled: Open chat / enter while photo mode is active

Fixed: Smelling not playing animation

Fixed: Spline mesh teleportation (no more bridge portals!)

Fixed: Scent actor movement

Fixed: Daily quests not working

Fixed: Chat scrolling not working