Patch version 1.0.13

No fooling: it's another update! New in this one:

-- the character creator now loads all available classes dynamically--including promoted and custom classes!

-- the character creator now handles promoted classes correctly, leveling stats and gaining abilities as though the character had reached the minimum required level for the promoted class.

-- the character creator now displays a preview of the default rest sprite for each class while mousing over it.

-- apparently it is possible to defeat Fera in the bandit fortress entrance; I've added an achievement for that, plus some dialogue acknowledging the feat (while also preventing Fera from actually dropping her inventory there, as she'll still be showing up in the next scene).

-- the layout for Coria Dogs - Basement now scales in difficulty above Soldier level.

-- the layout for Battle with Tarion now scales in difficulty with the chosen difficulty level.

-- you can now select battle layout difficulty as part of custom difficulty options.

-- fixed: walls were inappropriately spawning inside the treasure rooms in Battle with Tarion.

-- fixed: if a terrain tile modified resistances for an element and a destructible object on the same space also modified resistances for that element (e.g. Heat resistance with an ice bridge over water), the game would recursively add those resistance modifiers together without end.

-- fixed: the Disarmed status effect didn't do anything. It now causes the target's equipped weapon (if any) to become unequipped.

-- added Disarmed status to in-game documentation.

-- updated full class descriptions for the prestige assassin classes as well as the short description for the Drake.

-- fixed: for destructible objects and classes without a description, the character screen would display the description of whatever the last class with a valid description was instead of leaving the description blank.