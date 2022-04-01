Version 0.58 Alpha

Info

You need to start a new savegame. If you have still your old savegames, please delete it before you start the game, it prevents crash at start of the game.

You find your savegame folder here: %userprofile%\AppData\Local\GoldHunter\Saved\SaveGames

Just copy this to your explorer line.

■ Disabled multiplayer, will be activated again in version 0.59

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Level Design

■ Old gold buying building exchanged for new one

■ More light was added to the car park, the backyard and the interior of the store

■ Light has been added to the outside area of the Heavy Vehicles Store

■ Light has been added at the petrol station

■ Minor adjustments (at the 4 claims the fences at the barrier were made narrower; arrows on the ground in the backyard because of the exit on the left side; the size of all help signs was adjusted and partly the position in the shop)

■ The new gold buyer shop is now furnished inside

■ More signs for orientation

■ Preparations for Claim 7

■ Adaptation of the campfires (not yet finished)

■ Movable objects in the gold buyer shop replaced

■ Lower access road to the beginner claim modified

■ Reduced trees in landscape

Multiplayer

Activated

■ Added button "roadmap" to main menu

■ Activated new physic function for items

■ Activated new physic function for vehicles

■ Activated new physic function for trailers

■ Activated item "handshovel01"

■ Activated item "goldflake"

■ Activated item "weightingscale02"

■ Activated item "bucket02"

■ Activated item "bucket03"

■ Activated item "bucket04"

■ Activated item "bucket05"

■ Activated item "waterbasin03"

■ Activated item "waterbasin03 frame"

■ Activated item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Activated item "lid01"

Reworked

■ Reworked different respawn areas at the store

■ Reworked light system for vehicles

■ Reworked item "bucket01"

■ Reworked item "bucket02"

■ Reworked item "bucket03"

Functionality

■ Added help informationen while swimming

■ Added more help informationen for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Added setting for toggle animation effects to options

■ Added setting for toggle minimap rotation to options

■ Added function to use sensitivity inside vehicle from options

■ Added function to use invert mouse inside vehicle from options

■ Added function to reset items, if other items attachable and not possible after loading the game

■ Added function to freeze/unfreeze item "safe01"

■ Added function "volume" for water

■ Added function "volume" for dirt

■ Added functions for item "handshovel01"

■ Added functions for item "goldflake"

■ Added functions for item "weightingscale02"

■ Added functions for item "bucket02"

■ Added functions for item "bucket03"

■ Added functions for item "bucket04"

■ Added functions for item "bucket05"

■ Added functions for item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Added functions for item "waterbasin03"

■ Added functions for item "waterbasin03 frame"

■ Added function to reduce sound volume, if player has open window "bugreport"

■ Added function to check other vehicles blocking, if you respawn your vehicle to store

■ Added function to save your game progress, if you currently driver of a vehicle

■ Added function to automatically turn off the physic for items, if no player in range

■ Added function to automatically turn on the physic for items, if player in range

■ Added function to use key "esc" if you wanna close interactions

■ Added function to automatically turn off the physic for vehicles, if no player in range

■ Added function to automatically turn on the physic for vehicles, if player in range

■ Added function to attach item "lid01" to item "bucket01"

■ Added function to attach item "lid01" to item "bucket02"

■ Added function to attach item "lid01" to item "bucket03"

■ Added functions for item "lid01"

■ Added functions to freeze/unfreeze item "waterbasin01"

■ Added functions to freeze/unfreeze item "waterbasin02"

■ Added functions to freeze/unfreeze item "waterbasin03"

■ Added functions to freeze/unfreeze item "waterbasin04"

■ Added function to attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function to attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin02"

■ Added function to attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin03"

■ Added function to attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin04"

■ Added functions to detect item "goldnugget" inside item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Added functions to detect item "goldbar" inside item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Added functions to detect item "goldnugget" inside item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Added functions to detect item "goldbar" inside item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Added function to pickup item "goldnugget" while goldpanning with mouse click

■ Added function to weight item "bottle" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Added function to attach the vehicle "excavator01" to item "washingplantportable02"

■ Added function to show ghost meshes (help to find the correct attach location for attach items to other items)

■ Added function to show ghost meshes for item "bucket" and "shovel" (help to find the correct fill entries for washingplants)

■ Added function to set wet dirt in funnel for item "highbanker01"

■ Added function to set wet dirt in funnel for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Added function to set wet dirt in funnel for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Added function to set wet dirt for item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function to set wet dirt for item "waterbasin02"

■ Added function to set wet dirt for item "waterbasin03"

■ Added function to set wet dirt for item "waterbasin04"

■ Added function to set wet dirt for item "goldpan01"

■ Added function to delete old items from savegame

■ Added function to toggle animation effects

■ Added function to pickup item "goldflake" with item "bottle"

■ Added function to attach item "waterbasin03" to item "waterbasin03frame"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "shovel01" from/to item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "shovel01" from/to item "waterbasin02"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "shovel01" from/to item "waterbasin03"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "shovel01" from/to item "waterbasin04"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "shovel01" from/to item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "shovel01" from/to item "goldpan01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "waterbasin02"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "waterbasin03"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "waterbasin04"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "goldpan01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "bucket01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "bucket02"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "bucket03"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "highbanker01"

■ Added function to transfer dirt with item "handshovel01" from/to item "washingplantportable01"

Changed

■ Changed voxel hole size, if you make a hole with item "shovel01"

■ Changed style to show fill value for item "miners moss"

■ Changed function to transport the item "washingplant02" with the vehicle "excavator01" (now attach the bucket at top of washingplant and press q)

■ Changed wheel height for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Changed static mesh for "truck01" at the store

■ Changed collision for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Changed text color on worldmap

■ Changed text color on minimap

■ Changed collision for item "goldnugget" (no collision with character)

■ Changed work speed funnel for item "highbanker01" (makes different between highbanker01 and washingplantportable01)

■ Changed collision for vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Changed collision for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed collision for item "waterbasin01"

■ Changed collision for item "waterbasin02"

■ Changed collision for item "waterbasin03"

Animation

■ Added animation for mud flaps for vehicle "minidumptruck"

■ Activated new water animation for item "bucket01"

■ Activated new water animation for item "highbanker01"

■ Activated new water animation for item "washingplant01"

■ Activated new water animation for item "waterbasin01"

■ Activated new water animation for item "waterbasin02"

■ Activated new water animation for item "waterbasin03"

■ Activated new water animation for item "waterbasin04"

■ Activated new water animation for item "goldtable01"

■ Activated new water animation for item "goldpan01"

■ Activated new water animation for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "bucket01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "shovel01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "highbanker01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "washingplant01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "waterbasin01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "waterbasin02"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "waterbasin03"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "waterbasin04"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "goldtable01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "handshovel01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for item "goldpan01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Activated new dirt animation for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Activated new smelt animation for item "mold01"

■ Activated new smelt animation for item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Activated new smelt animation for item "meltingcrucible02"

Audio

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with swimming areas for lakes

■ Fixed error with attach inventory items after loading the game

■ Fixed error with steal items from building "goldsale"

■ Fixed error with light functions for item "worklight01"

■ Fixed error with light functions for item "worklight02"

■ Fixed error with opening worldmap as passenger

■ Fixed error with sit position for all vehicles seats

■ Fixed error with duplicated save text in pause menu

■ Fixed error with stop interaction when loosing focus

■ Fixed error with automatic gear selection for vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision for building near fuelstation

■ Fixed error with show outline color while interact with object "atm"

■ Fixed error with interaction while has active slot item

■ Fixed error with wrong rotation for steering wheels

■ Fixed error with refresh list for savegames, if player deleted one savegame

■ Fixed error with lights for vehicles

■ Fixed error with show vehicle variables on player hud for passengers

■ Fixed error with location when exit the vehicle "campervan01"

■ Fixed error with interaction while trying to entering the vehicle "pickup01"

■ Fixed error with interaction while trying to entering the vehicle "pickup02"

■ Fixed error with weight item "goldbar" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with drop inventory items in cointainer

■ Fixed error with collision, if player reset with vehicle to store location

■ Fixed error with generate duplicated item ids

■ Fixed error with opening small door in store

■ Fixed error with swimming in lakes

■ Fixed error with not removing gold if only select all and press cancel

■ Fixed error with item "tent01" after opening and falling through the map

■ Fixed error with fill washingplants if only focus the ghost mesh

■ Fixed error with fill goldtable if only focus the ghost mesh

■ Fixed error with close worldmap if press esc

■ Fixed error with open pause menu, if player press esc to abort interaction

■ Fixed error with show mouse cursor if interact with item "safe"

■ Fixed error with show wrong interaction help for object "dumpster"

■ Fixed error with remove weight from item "weightingscale01" if player collect gold to item "bottle"

■ Fixed error with turn power off for item "metaldector01" if player switch inventory slot

■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" with material, if rolled or not installed

■ Fixed error with close window if player buy a vehicle

■ Fixed error with interact with items after exit the vehicle as passenger

■ Fixed error with set wrong camera if enter the vehicle as passenger

■ Fixed error with freeze vehicle, if washingplant with minersmoss attached

■ Fixed error with freeze physic for vehicles, if you load a vehicle on a trailer

■ Fixed error with snap items to item "bucket04"

■ Fixed error with snap items to item "bucket05"

Improvements

■ Improved timer for item "shovel01" to work on claim

■ Improved performance for all items, no longer communicate with voxel

■ Improved performance for item "highbanker01"

■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Improved performance for item "goldtable01"

■ Improved performance with lights for lamps

■ Improved performance with lights for street lights

■ Improved performance with lights for container

■ Improved performance with lights for vehicles

Savegame

■ Added item "handshovel01" to savegame

■ Added item "goldflake" to savegame

■ Added item "weightingscale02" to savegame

■ Added item "bucket02" to savegame

■ Added item "bucket03" to savegame

■ Added item "bucket04" to savegame

■ Added item "bucket05" to savegame

■ Added item "waterbasin03" to savegame

■ Added item "waterbasin03 frame" to savegame

■ Added item "meltingcrucible02" to savegame

■ Added item "lid01" to savegame

■ Added function to save door rotation for object "container"

■ Fixed error with load inventory items after loading the game

Disabled

■ Disabled item "drone01" (rework comes in later updates)

■ Disabled item "drone02" (rework comes in later updates)

Removed

■ Removed old item "bucket01"

■ Removed old item "bottle01"

■ Removed old item "bottle02"

■ Removed old item "bottle03"