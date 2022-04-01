Oneiro Version 1.2.1

Yo. It's been a while. Lotta things have happened both with Oneiro and IRL, sorry for the long delay on this one.

1. New Additions/Notable Changes

The engine has been upgraded in order to use the improved Input System. Controller support should be more widely accepted among many controller types. You may notice some slight visual changes, which are byproducts of upgrading the engine.

Various UI elements have been tweaked a little. ESPECIALLY the main menu.

New Gear: The Mimic. Yeah- just a mimic. Mimic is a gear that drops from- well- Mimics. It's the actual specimen that took over the treasure chest in the first place. Mimic is an interesting gear; the effect of it changes based on what it hits. For example, hitting land causes it to break the land, you can shuffle a shops inventory, transform an item, and much much more.

New Enemy: Nature Mimic. Funnily enough I made this enemy before the games release and just never checked a certain checkbox. He's in the game now. He's stationary, but his attacks focus on dragging in everything in intervals- almost like a black hole. If you get too close, it'll teleport you somewhere random with it.

New Item: Energetic Core of the Labyrinth. Speed +30%, Max Life -15%

New Generation Pattern: Double Bridge

New Generation Pattern: Spine

2. Labyrinth Tweaks

The "duplication" action can now be cancelled by pressing the pause button.

Duplicators will no longer be wasted if you accidentally use them without anything to dupe.

Torch Weapons can be placed back on walls. Good for score hunting.

"Minimal Hud" option has turned into a multiple choice with Maximum/Minimum/None Hud options

Living Walls will now awaken when attacked.

"Shrine"/"Midair Stairs" generation now spawns 1 less stair section. Now can spawn a flat section of platforms prior to the stairs; enemies can spawn here.

NREM 2 Mushrooms have a less strict check to cause an object to bounce. Should be more responsive. They also have a sound for getting hit now.

REM Layer can now spawn pots. Just for that extra bit of hope/clutch.

Mimics are a little more common.

3. Balance Changes

Branch gear now shoots out 4 additional roots. Total of 10. Nature Giant now drops Branches in 2-3 as opposed to a singular drop.

Throwing Knife gear now travel faster and deal 5 more damage.

The hitbox for the Sword Alt attack comes out slightly faster, and the hitbox has been improved

4. Audio Changes

Main Menu confirmation beep has been edited a bit to be less painful to listen to.

Environmental mushrooms in NREM 2 now have a sound play when they're attacked directly.

Sound plays now when you jump and climb a ladder.

5. Bug Fixes

Some bugs regarding the boss healthbar have been fixed.

NREM 3 Mimics will no longer keep moving while flattened via Vulture Skull

Treasures/Pots should now break upon falling onto an enemy. Before this version they just vanished, but now they should drop items/gear upon impact.

Weapon hitboxes will no longer prohibit you from interacting.

The core can now be pulled more consistently with the grapple hook.

NREM 2 bogs are scaled slightly differently and shouldn't "bleed" through the walls anymore.

Ceilings can no longer deal damage to multiple hurtboxes at once.

Prevented rare occurrence where NREM 3 wouldn't start off on an island

Essence will no longer be collected after dying.

Spider Eggs will now properly break when hit by Fiery Essence explosions.

Pocket Bonfire can no longer be exploited to stay awake past the sleep timer.

6. Steam

Updated the steam page with some new images.

New Achievement - Rule Breaker: Acquire 2 of a one of a kind item. It's possible as of this version.

New Achievement - Drunken Brawl: Defeat an enemy with your right hand while using a drinkable gear with your left hand.

That's it. I'm expecting some bugs to be found, so expect a hotfix in the next few days. The next update should hopefully improve the scoring system.

Let me know how you enjoy the new gear/item in the comments here or the discord. Enjoy.

-Ryan