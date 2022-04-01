The report button is for reports, not replies ;) 您不能使用“REPORT”按钮回复他人。

Well this is a cute little very specific update. In the last few days we've had an influx of players from China! Welcome!

You're doing a great job being kind to each other, but a number of players have gotten one thing confused: The report button sends messages to ME and LUIGI, the moderators. It does NOT send a message to the person you are reporting. You can't use the report button to talk back to people. Sorry!

This update adds one-time-only message from Ella the Mail deer when you make a report to remind you that you're sending a report to the moderators and not to another player.

I hope this is a proper translation :

You can not reply to people using the "REPORT" button.

您不能使用“REPORT”按钮回复他人。

This update also changes the description on the Abe Lincoln sticker to use the word "enslaved" instead of "slaves", because in this context we are talking about a burden put upon people and not an all encompassing definition of who they were. Thank you to the player who made that suggestion!

There's also a tiny increment in the version of Unity used for this release. Shouldn't change anything. Probably.

That's all for this update. I know it's been a while since we've had a meatier update. It may surprise absolutely no one who follows me to learn that I've been rewriting parts of the backend AGAIN. Lots of invisible work going on behind the scenes to make sure Kind Words has a long life and a stable foundation on which to grow.

Cheers!

Ziba