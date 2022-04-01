Title Update

Change Log:
-Added tooltip support for equipment attributes
-Reduced ranged damage of skills by ~20% compared to melee counterparts to promote melee combat
-Fixed a bug which would incorrectly calculate lifesteal
-Now scaling damage absorption by up to 0.9 (compared to up to 1 damage) per unit level
-Reduced health regen by a bit
-Now ommitting floating text for lifesteal below 1
-Now rounding numbers for floating text
-Fixed a bug which prevented the game from saving selected crew member equipment
-Now assigning equipment to AI-controlled crew members
Known Issues:
The 20% damage penalty for ranged skills is not yet reflected in the tooltips.
Forged skills do not survive closing the game.
Changed files in this update